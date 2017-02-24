The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will be a beast on the track

If you thought the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was a monster, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

The 2018 ZL1 1LE is technically an options package for the ZL1 coupe, but it turns the thing into a complete track beast. And on first glance, it definitely looks the part.

The exterior changes paint it black. The hood, mirrors and wheels are painted satin black. The hood's air extractor is exposed carbon fiber, as is the honkin' wing out back which features hollow stanchions. There's also a wicked pair of canards out front, which look sharp enough to slice up whatever dares walk in front of it.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Inside, the rear seat is lighter, but everything else is unchanged from the ZL1, including the badges. It still packs the same fancy bits as the ZL1, too, like heated and cooled seats. The Performance Data Recorder is optional on ZL1, but standard on the ZL1 1LE.

The engine is the same as the ZL1. A 650-horsepower, 650-pound-foot, supercharged 6.2-liter V8. A six-speed manual is the only transmission on offer -- no slushbox here.

Under the body, there are some proper upgrades that will delight track drivers. The suspension is a Multimatic DSSV setup, with adjustable ride height dampers, camber plates and race springs. Further aiding grip is a very wide set of tires, measuring 305 mm up front and 325 mm out back, the latter of which is the widest tire ever fitted to a Camaro.

All in, the ZL1 1LE is about 60 pounds lighter than the ZL1, thanks largely to its new suspension. It's a proven hustler, too, shaving 3 seconds off a lap of GM's Milford road course when compared to a regular ZL1. Since the road course is 2.9 miles, 3 seconds is huge, especially for what amounts to an options package.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE goes on sale later this year, and pricing is still TBD.