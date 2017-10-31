The BMW M3 first made its way to America in 1987, and since then it's terrorized both the street and race tracks. To celebrate the model's 30th anniversary in the US, BMW has built a special one-of-a-kind M3 30 Years American Edition, which makes its world debut at SEMA in Las Vegas.

A 2018 M3 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and competition package serves as the foundation for the celebratory vehicle. From there numerous BMW Individual goodies help visually set it apart, including a Frozen Red II Metallic paint job, one-off M Performance Golden alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, exclusive carbon-fiber side sills, wing and M color stripes on the carbon roof panel.

Enlarge Image BMW

Inside, a red, white and blue theme is prominent on the leather surfaces and contrast stitching. A special anniversary graphic also adorns the carbon-fiber dash trim, front seat headrests and rear sunshade.

Performance enhancement completes the special model, which include an M Performance Sports suspension with contrasting red coil springs and exhaust system with titanium silencers.

One person willing to plunk down $128,635 plus $995 for destination charges will be able to put the BMW M3 30 Years American Edition in their garage after SEMA ends. If you're interested and in Las Vegas, more details are available at BMW's show booth.