2018 Acura RLX offers four-figure discount for top trim

Acura simplified the 2018 RLX luxury sedan's lineup a great deal, and with that shuffling comes a pretty steep discount for its more expensive variant.

The 2018 Acura RLX goes on sale Tuesday at a starting price of $54,900, before taxes and destination charges. That's $450 more than the 2017 model. Its EPA rating is 20 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, sacrificing 1 mpg on the highway compared to its predecessor.

Enlarge Image Acura

The price cut comes into effect with the second of two 2018 RLX models. The RLX Sport Hybrid has just one fully loaded trim this time around, and its $61,900 price tag reflects a $4,050 price cut over the 2017 RLX Sport Hybrid with the Advance package, which set you back $65,950. Its fuel economy is down slightly, as well, at 28 mpg city and 29 mpg highway compared to 29 mpg city and 30 mpg highway on the old model.

Aside from the trim reduction, Acura brought a number of changes to the 2018 RLX. The base model's 3.5-liter V6 now comes mated to a 10-speed automatic. There's a new grille on both models, as well as a revised hood, new LED taillights and wheel designs. Inside, there's a new seat design, but that's about it. AcuraWatch is now standard, as well, which includes driver-assist systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

Since the RLX Sport Hybrid is now contained within a single trim, its list of standard equipment grows to include a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats and a Krell premium audio system. Full pricing is below.