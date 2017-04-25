2017 Nissan Rogue Sport starts just above $21,000

With average new car transaction prices pushing past $35,000, it feels like it's getting harder to even name a car that starts around $20,000. But Nissan just added one more to the list.

Nissan has announced pricing for its new 2017 Rogue Sport, a more compact version of the popular crossover. A base Rogue Sport S with front-wheel drive will start at $21,420 with all-wheel drive adding $1,350 to the window sticker. Standard features include satellite radio, a USB port and a backup camera.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Move to the mid-range Rogue Sport SV, and the price nudges upward to $23,020, with all-wheel drive again requiring another $1,350 on top. The SV trim gets larger wheels, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights and Nissan's clever Divide-N-Hide cargo solution.

If you're after the most expensive Rogue Sport Trim, the SL starts at $26,070. Front-wheel drive is standard, with AWD again offered for an extra $1,350. The Rogue Sport SL adds even more creature comforts such as navigation, remote start, heated leather seats and cameras offering a full view of what's around the vehicle.

No matter what trim level you go for, the engine is the same -- a 2.0-liter I4 putting out 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission on offer is a continuously variable transmission with an Eco mode for improved fuel economy.

The Rogue Sport also features a wealth of active and passive driver assistance systems. It'll stop if something gets in the way, match its speed to the cars ahead and even help steer you back into your lane if you start to veer off. The 2017 Rogue Sport hits dealerships on May 11.