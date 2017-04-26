2017 Kia Cadenza earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized Kia's second-largest sedan as one of the safest vehicles on the road.

The 2017 Kia Cadenza just earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, which is only given to vehicles that perform reasonably well in a number of different tests. This includes your average crash tests, as well as examinations of its headlights and forward crash mitigation or avoidance.

Enlarge Image Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Even on the IIHS' most difficult trial, the small-overlap front crash test, the Cadenza walked (drove?) away with a score of "Good." It received the same score in other crash tests, as well as in tests assessing roof strength and head restraints. This applies to all models of Cadenza.

When it comes to headlights, not every Cadenza is equal. Technology and Limited trims received LED headlights, which earned a score of "Acceptable." The base model's halogen projectors, though, earned a rating of "Poor" for inadequate low-beam visibility both on straights and in curves.

It's the same story with crash prevention. Only the Technology and Limited trims are given autonomous emergency braking, which can bring the vehicle to a stop if it detects an imminent collision and the driver has not made a move for the brakes. However, when equipped with this technology, it was rated "Superior."

This was the first time the Cadenza was assessed in the new small-overlap front crash test. The previous Cadenza was run through the grinder before the new test took effect. So now, it can take its spot in the Top Safety Pick+ crowd with more than 20 other new cars.