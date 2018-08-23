154,000 Dodge, Jeep vehicles recalled over braking fears

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling 154,335 newer SUVs and minivans over concerns of poor braking performance. The recall action includes select examples of the 2018-2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2018 Journey models, as well as the 2018-2019 Jeep Compass and 2019 Cherokee models.

According to automaker documents related to a recall filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affected vehicles' rear brake caliper pistons may have an "out-of-specification chrome coating on the pistons." That faulty finish could result in gas pockets forming in the brake lines, which, in turn, could harm braking performance and increase the likelihood of a crash. Owners of affected vehicles may notice increased brake travel or soft pedal feel upon vehicle startup.

The voluntary recall fix includes bleeding the entire braking system and replacing the brake fluid, free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by FCA, but concerned customers can also call Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403 and reference recall number U86 for further information.

FCA expects this recall campaign to commence on Sept. 28.