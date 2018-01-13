The addition of the ST model is without a doubt the most noteworthy piece of news regarding the updated 2019 Ford Edge lineup. However, also important are the revisions performed the to SE, SEL and Titanium trims that account for the bulk of sales, which will also be debuting at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Visually, all Edge cars get new front and rear fascias with a larger grille, new hood, bumpers and standard LED lighting. Front fenders and doors carryover, while the rear quarters only undergo slight changes.

The entire 2019 Edge line also gets lots of entertainment features suing Ford's Sync 3 system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration along with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices.

Safety features like forward collision warning with auto braking, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist and post-collision braking are also included.

Enlarge Image Ford

Other available features include wireless charging, remote start, a 12-speaker B&O audio system, adaptive cruise control and advanced park assist.

Powering all non-ST models is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque that works with a new eight-speed automatic transmission and auto start/stop.

Fuel economy figures aren't available yet, but Ford promises an improvement over the outgoing model that returns 21 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway with the 2.0-liter and front-wheel drive.

The new Ford Edge makes its world debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show and will arrive in dealers towards the end of summer. No pricing information is available yet, but looking at the current Edge's $30,215 base price likely gives us an idea of what to expect for a starting price tag.