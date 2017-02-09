For the 2018 model year, Toyota is performing a mild refresh to its Tundra pickup truck lineup, which debuted at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. The most notable bit of news is a new TRD Sport trim to up the Tundra's performance and visual appearance a smidge.

While not as extreme as the Tundra TRD Pro, the Tundra TRD Sport does get a few performance enhancing goodies such as Bilstein shock absorbers and uprated TRD front and rear antiroll bars to sharpen handling.

To distinguish the TRD Sport from regular Tundra models, Toyota adds body color mirrors, bumpers, hood scoop, LED headlights, mesh grille and TRD Sport decals on the bedsides. The whole package rides on 20-inch silver aluminum wheels with black-painted insets. For the cabin, a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats slightly dress things up.

Enlarge Image Toyota

The TRD Sport trim is available on the Tundra CrewMax and Double Cab body styles powered by the 5.7-liter, 381-horsepower V8. Customers will be able to choose between 4x2 and 4x4 on the TRD Sport.

For the entire 2018 Tundra lineup, there are small styling tweaks: new grille and headlight designs. The Tundra's technology hand also becomes stronger with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of equipment becoming standard adding a precollision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

Look for the 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport along with the rest of the refreshed lineup to hit dealers in September.