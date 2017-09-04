We've already had a spin in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, and now it's time for the company to give us the sportier coupe. Ahead of its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, M-B has just dropped a flotilla of images of the new two-door in a variety of flavors -- plus just enough highlights to whet our appetites.

There are six total variations of the S-Class that will be unveiled at the show, starting with the base Coupe and Cabriolet versions, yours depending on whether you prefer a roof over your head or the wind through your hair. Need more performance? The next step up is the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Cabriolet, powered by the same 603-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 we've seen in the sedan. That, combined with the nine-speed auto transmission and AWD system can rocket the car from zero to 60 in just 3.4 seconds.

If even that isn't enough, there's the Mercedes-AMG S65. That dials things up a little further, wedging Benz's 621-horsepower, twin-turbo V12 under the hood. All these are augmented by the latest version of Magic Body Control with Curve Tilt, which relies on stereoscopic cameras to read the road ahead and adjust the suspension, actually leaning the car into the corners.

On the inside, the S-Class Coupe now offers Mercedes' dash-filling Widescreen Cockpit, as first seen on the new E-Class. A pair of 12.3-inch displays situated side-by-side provide a seamless, all-encompassing gauge cluster and infotainment experience.

That's all we know right now, but we'll be seeing these variations on the show floor at Frankfurt in just a few days, so stay tuned for more.