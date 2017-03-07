2018 McLaren 720S: A beautiful sign of things to come

After many months of teasing, the new McLaren is here, and like many expected, its name is 720S.

Like the name suggests, the McLaren 720S puts out 720 metric horsepower, which translates to about 710 in more traditional units. That power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. Torque output is an ample 568 pound-feet. That's enough thrust to get the 720S to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

But the driving excitement isn't limited to moving quickly in a straight line. Its full-width rear wing can act as an airbrake, and it'll move around to either maximize downforce or minimize drag. Its aerodynamic efficiency is more than twice that of the 650S it replaces, so it's sure to be a demon on the track. Its Proactive Chassis Control system will keep the shiny side up, but it can let loose a bit for some proper drifty action, if one so chooses.

Speaking of aerodynamic efficiency, let's take a look at this body. It's significantly more aggressive than the 650S, taking lots of inspiration (especially in the rear) from its bigger brother, the P1 hypercar. The "sockets" that house the LED headlights also function as ducts to channel air to the radiators. There are channels in the doors that offer the same functionality, as well. Despite a lack of side intakes, cooling efficiency is actually up 15 percent.

McLaren pushed hard to ensure a low curb weight. Not only does it rely on a carbon fiber monocoque and aluminum body panels, individual parts were rejiggered to shed additional kilograms. The electrical system is 6 pounds lighter, the new brakes shed another 4 pounds and the suspension is a whopping 32 pounds lighter than before. It's about 40 pounds lighter than the 650S, even with all this new stuff in place.

Tech is McLaren's strong suit, and it doesn't disappoint in the 720S. The LED headlights carry additional diodes that light additional parts of the road in turns, giving the lights a bending effect. Tech derived from its Formula 1 efforts brakes the inside rear wheel to cut down on understeer and transfer power to a wheel with greater traction.

That focus on tech continues inside the 720S. Everything is focused on the driver. A folding gauge cluster can show all or just some of the car's information, depending on how focused the driver wants to be. It works alongside another screen on the center console that handles infotainment and chassis matters. There's even a data-capture system that measures and records throttle angle, g forces and lap timing for all the track rats out there. Built-in cameras will capture the action as it happens, and everything can be downloaded to an external computer for later reflection.

While it might seem like a track rat's dream, it's still pretty darn fancy. Leather and Alcantara suede line the interior, from the sport seats to the dashboard. Carbon fiber can be optioned, as well. The switches are all milled from single aluminum billets. Buyers can choose from 20 different exterior colors, or they can head to McLaren Special Operations for something properly bespoke.

Other creature comforts include parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system for parking assistance and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system with Kevlar midrange speaker cones and carbon fiber woofer cones.

The 2018 McLaren 720S will make its way to owners starting in May. Pricing is not official yet, but McLaren claims the price tag will start about 5 percent higher than the outgoing 650S coupe. You've got to pay for progress, folks.