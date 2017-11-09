Land Rover brought the Discovery name back to the US when it debuted the LR4's replacement for the 2017 model year. Now, one year later, it's still chugging along, but Land Rover threw a few key updates its way.

On the powertrain front, the Td6 diesel engine is now available in all three Discovery trims -- SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. This 3.0-liter diesel puts out 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, and it's mated to the same eight-speed automatic as the gas variants. A diesel SE will set you back $54,090, and the range-topping HSE Luxury diesel will run you $67,490.

The gas engine is the same as last year -- a 3.0-liter V6 putting out 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. In fact, about 95 percent of the car is the same as last year. Heck, even the prices are the same, despite the new kit.

Every other update involves the Disco's tech complement. Perhaps most important is the addition of standard autonomous emergency braking, which was previously available as a standalone option. Using just a camera, the autobrake will function between 3 and about 50 mph.

In terms of infotainment, all 2018 Discovery models now get Land Rover's 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system, which now includes 4G Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity for up to eight devices. HSE and HSE Luxury models can opt for a color head-up display that's more than twice the size of the old one. The same trims also get a 12.3-inch screen as standard, instead of a traditional gauge cluster.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery goes on sale in early 2018. Full pricing is below: