New Mustangs don't arrive very often. Then again, the 2018 Mustang isn't technically new -- it's just a refresh of the current design, which should be fairly obvious on first glance.

The exterior of the 2018 Mustang features several light adjustments. The front end gets a new hood and grille. The whole Mustang line now features LED headlights, as well. The rear end gets some new LED taillights and a slightly adjusted bumper. Like before, the number of exhaust tips grows larger with more powerful engines. There's also a new paint color -- Orange Fury.

Performance upgrades are along for the ride, as well. The Mustang's Performance Package adds magnetorheological shocks that adjust damping forces when road conditions change. All models feature updated shock absorbers and sway bars. There's also a new active exhaust system, which will undoubtedly impress your neighbors with every early-morning cold start.

The base V6 is now gone, making the 2.3-liter I4 engine the base option. The 5.0-liter V8 remains, but it's been thoroughly reworked to provide additional power and a higher redline, thanks to a new system that combines port and direct fuel injection. A six-speed manual transmission is available for both models, as is Ford's new 10-speed automatic. Power figures are not yet available, sadly.

The most notable updates take place in the technological realm. New equipment includes a 12-inch, all-digital LCD dashboard screen that can be customized for Normal, Sport and Track modes. The Mustang's Sync 3 infotainment system is now offered with Sync Connect, which allows owners to lock, unlock, locate and start vehicles using a phone.

For the first time, Ford has also added a number of driver-assistance technologies. This suite includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist. Some of these are likely limited to automatic-transmission models.

The 2018 Ford Mustang goes on sale this fall, and pricing is yet to be announced.