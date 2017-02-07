When Ford launched the all-new F-150, it was only a matter of time before it would update the big-body Expedition SUV that lives on the same frame. Now, a couple years later -- closure.

The 2018 Ford Expedition debuted today, just a couple days ahead of its official unveiling at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. From the pictures, it looks freaking huge, helped by F-150-ish headlights that integrate into a very large grille and taillights that appear to swallow most of the rear end. It's like a Ford Explorer was given a fistful of steroids and shoved into one of those square watermelon molds. The C-pillar is reminiscent of GM's boxy, full-size SUVs, too.

The interior is equally truck-ish. The vents are big and chunky, there's a whole boatload of storage between driver and passenger, and it's rocking a Sync 3 infotainment system and a large screen between the gauges (at least in the trim shown here). The shifter is now a rotary dial, as well.

Ford promised features, and good gravy, it delivered 'em by the truckload. The Expedition sports a number of new features, including wireless phone charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot that supports 10 devices up to 50 feet away from the car, four 12-volt outlets, six USB chargers, a 110-volt power outlet, a two-row panoramic glass roof and an adjustable cargo shelf behind the third row. It also comes with Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which uses a single knob to ease reversing with a trailer.

The second and third row can be folded flat with the push of a button, and the second-row seats can tilt forward to allow third-row access without removing a child seat.

The Expedition also features a suite of active and passive safety systems, which is uncommon on vehicles riding on truck frames. It'll pack 360 degrees of camera coverage, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking that works up to 50 mph.

Enlarge Image Ford

All that stuff needs to move, eventually, and that's what Ford's 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6 is for. The EcoBoost V6 mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and while Ford hasn't talked about power just yet, the automaker promises it will be the most powerful 3.5-liter Expedition yet.

If all that still isn't enough, you can get the extended-wheelbase Expedition Max (formerly known as the Expedition EL), which expands cargo space behind the third row.

The 2018 Ford Expedition arrives this fall, and pricing is still TBD.