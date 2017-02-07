Andrew Krok mugshot
More than you could ever want or need

When Ford launched the all-new F-150, it was only a matter of time before it would update the big-body Expedition SUV that lives on the same frame. Now, a couple years later -- closure.

The 2018 Ford Expedition debuted today, just a couple days ahead of its official unveiling at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. From the pictures, it looks freaking huge, helped by F-150-ish headlights that integrate into a very large grille and taillights that appear to swallow most of the rear end. It's like a Ford Explorer was given a fistful of steroids and shoved into one of those square watermelon molds. The C-pillar is reminiscent of GM's boxy, full-size SUVs, too.

The interior is equally truck-ish. The vents are big and chunky, there's a whole boatload of storage between driver and passenger, and it's rocking a Sync 3 infotainment system and a large screen between the gauges (at least in the trim shown here). The shifter is now a rotary dial, as well.

Ford promised features, and good gravy, it delivered 'em by the truckload. The Expedition sports a number of new features, including wireless phone charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot that supports 10 devices up to 50 feet away from the car, four 12-volt outlets, six USB chargers, a 110-volt power outlet, a two-row panoramic glass roof and an adjustable cargo shelf behind the third row. It also comes with Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which uses a single knob to ease reversing with a trailer.

The second and third row can be folded flat with the push of a button, and the second-row seats can tilt forward to allow third-row access without removing a child seat.

The Expedition also features a suite of active and passive safety systems, which is uncommon on vehicles riding on truck frames. It'll pack 360 degrees of camera coverage, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking that works up to 50 mph.

Need some space? Don't worry, there's plenty of it, especially if you don't like sitting near the person next to you!

All that stuff needs to move, eventually, and that's what Ford's 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6 is for. The EcoBoost V6 mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and while Ford hasn't talked about power just yet, the automaker promises it will be the most powerful 3.5-liter Expedition yet.

If all that still isn't enough, you can get the extended-wheelbase Expedition Max (formerly known as the Expedition EL), which expands cargo space behind the third row.

The 2018 Ford Expedition arrives this fall, and pricing is still TBD.

 

