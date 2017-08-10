Acura's big-body RLX luxury sedan is not the company's best seller, but it represents the best of what Acura has to offer, both under the hood and in the cabin. And for Pebble Beach 2017, Acura's seen fit to give it a slight makeover.

You can have the Acura RLX one of two ways. The basic RLX wields a 310-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 mated to a new 10-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, as is four-wheel steering. If you'd rather get a bit more oomph, opt for the 377-horsepower, three-motor hybrid with all-wheel drive.

The most notable aesthetic update for 2018 is the grille, which is the same beak-free grille you see on other new Acura models. The hood is a bit more expressive, and there are new LED taillights, exhaust pipes and wheel designs on offer, too. Inside, there's a new seat design.

For the 2018 model year, these are the only two variants on offer. Everything else has been folded into these two trims. One new bit of standard equipment is AcuraWatch, a suite of active and passive safety systems that includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. A new Traffic Jam Assist feature will extend the adaptive cruise's functionality to stop-and-go driving.

If you're spending the big bucks on the hybrid, the list of standard equipment grows to include a premium Krell sound system, a surround-view camera system, parking sensors, fog lights, remote start, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. There are also three new exterior colors on offer.

The 2018 Acura RLX goes on sale in November, and pricing has yet to be announced. For comparison's sake, though, a 2017 RLX starts at $54,450, with the hybrid coming in at $59,950.