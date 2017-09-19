2018 Acura MDX offers better infotainment, flashier colors

In the years following a major refresh, automakers don't usually add a whole bunch of new kit to a car. But the 2018 Acura MDX, one year past its last refresh, didn't get that memo.

To start, the 2018 MDX gets your standard year-over-year update -- paint. Basque Red will be available on base and Technology trims, while San Marino Red will be offered on the Advance trim. Why does it need two different reds? I don't know. Maybe PPG (or whoever Acura's paint supplier is) had a sale or something.

The biggest news for the 2018 model year, though, is a redesigned infotainment system. The clunky-named ODMD 2.0 infotainment system still sports a complicated and occasionally annoying two-screen setup, but there's a new 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with a 30 percent improvement in response time. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety fans will be happy that the MDX comes standard with AcuraWatch, Acura's suite of passive and active safety systems. It packs forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. A backup camera is standard, with the option for a surround-view camera system that gives the driver a bird's eye view of the area around the car.

Under the hood, everything is the same as before. The base powertrain is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, mated to the buyer's choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The MDX Sport Hybrid is still available, too, with electric motors driving the rear wheels while a gas engine takes care of the front two.

The front-drive MDX will achieve between 19 and 20 mpg in the city, and 27 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive is a bit thirstier, but not by much, dropping to 18-19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

The 2018 Acura MDX arrives at dealers on September 20, 2017, carrying a starting price of $44,200, which is just $150 higher than last year's model. Full pricing information is below: