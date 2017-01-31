Volvo's first Cross Country model, the V70 XC, went on sale 20 years ago. Now, the V90 Cross Country is here to celebrate its legacy. With a stunning exterior and an interior more suited to a car twice the cost, it does indeed feel like a celebration.

This lifted and more ruggedly clad version of the standard V90 may outwardly distinguish it from its lower riding sibling, but underneath, there have been some comprehensive changes to the chassis to accommodate its off-road-ready stance. It rides 2.3 inches higher than the V90, and the grille gets a minor working over as well. However, Volvo is keen to keep the car as smooth as its more road-ready siblings, the V90 and S90.

Inside, there's the same Sensus Connect system as on the S90 and XC90 featuring the "now" and "whenever" philosophy that distinguishes between information given to you in the heads-up display and instrument dials versus what's displayed on the vertically oriented, tablet-style centre display. Pertinent information is right where you need it, while secondary information such as media and climate controls are a glance away on the centre display.

Enlarge Image Drew Stearne

In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, Volvo also offers its own apps (including Spotify), giving all drivers regardless of phone choice the option to enjoy their favorite connected services... Also available is an optional 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which is far from the best audio set-up out there, but does its job well enough.

Volvo's standard lineup of safety features gets an additional boost in its native Sweden, where customers will be able to take advantage of Volvo's V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) communication. This will initially allow Volvo owners to let others nearby know if their car has lost traction or activated its hazard lights, alerting fellow drivers to potentially dangerous conditions ahead. Currently only available in Sweden and Norway, with no plans to roll it out further, it's a hint at the connected future to come.

I drove the all-wheel-drive T6 variant, which comes with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 engine that's good for 320 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. I drove the car in northern Sweden, in winter and on studded tires, so my perception of its performance may have been skewed. That said, it had ample power to deal with everything I threw at it, from deep snow to brisk overtakes on icy roads.

For more off-road capability, there's an optional air suspension available for the rear wheels, and all versions of the car will be fitted with bespoke tires. Although most V90s will be more likely to frequent the mall than the great outdoors, the potential is there to traverse difficult terrain.

Volvo's AWD system actively manages the drive. Under normal circumstances it will send all of the power to the front wheels, but it can send it to the rears if needed. The off-road driving mode ensures there's always some power going to the rear for particularly difficult terrains.

The best opportunity I had to try out the AWD system was a few hours out on the ice. I was directed to a lake, which I could only hope had frozen enough that driving on it wouldn't be an issue. It's not exactly where you'll expect to find a V90, but it was still a great opportunity to push the car beyond a driver's everyday demands.

With the traction control systems fully active, the rear of the car tended to slip very gently out if either the throttle or brake was used too much. Out on the wet ice there was virtually zero traction and the Cross Country tended to oversteer slightly. That was certainly preferable to understeering, which can be catastrophic on snow or ice. In rare cases of understeering, the car responded with a heavy handed seat-belt pre-tensioning, presumably anticipating connection with a guardrail.

But when I set the stability control to dynamic mode, the chassis had more of a chance to shine. It delivered an exciting ride that showed off the car's balance and predictability.

Enlarge Image Drew Stearne

The V90 Cross Country provided a comfortable drive during our short time with it in Sweden. It made for an effortless drive down smooth highways and frozen country roads. Having a heated steering wheel and seats made the sub-zero temperatures outside a distant memory. Volvo's cabins are some of the most pleasant available today, giving most luxury brands a run for their money.

With SUVs on a global rampage to take over our roads, it's great to see Volvo hit back with a stylish wagon that ticks as many practicality boxes as its high-riding cousins but offers a more pleasing look. Those looking for a stylish ride with tech in spades and even a bit of off-road capability might want to look toward the Swedes.

The V90 Cross Country will be on American roads by March 2017.