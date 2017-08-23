Model year 2017 changes: Enhancements for 2017 include the addition of a new S Work Truck Package with spray-in bedliner, bed rail caps, splash guards and rubber floor mats. Frontier S grade also now features a body-color rear bumper (previously chrome).

Editors' note, August 23, 2017: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Nissan Frontier. See the changes for the 2017 model year above.

It was already over 100 degrees when I pulled into our pit area at the race track outside Barstow, California. I would be off road racing in a few hours, but for the time being, I had ample opportunity to play in the dirt with the 2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4x pickup truck.

I grabbed a pal, dropped the tire pressure on the Hankook Dynapro AT-Ms to 28 psi, and headed out to the open desert.

What I found surprised me. The Frontier scrambled up the mountain the locals call Starter Ridge, the four-wheel-drive system and 281 pound-feet of torque propelling me up the steep and rocky slope like it was a walk in the proverbial park.

We stopped at a flat spot on the hill and noticed a motorcycle rider on the highest peak, watching us with interest.

"Let's give him a show," I said to my co-driver. A single push of a button locked my rear differential and I switched the transmission into 4L. With 9 inches of ground clearance the Frontier clambered over a small sea of rocks to gain even more elevation. Alas, the trail turned to one better suited for two wheels than four, and we turned back.

To be honest, I knew the Pro-4x, the off road trim of the midsize Frontier, would be good in the dirt as soon as I sat behind the wheel. It's simple. Everything about it is simple. There are no terrain-select geegaws to get in the way. Just a simple electronic locking rear differential, Bilstein shocks and a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system. Frankly, I don't need much more than that.

Well, on second thought, a beefier Dana 44 rear axle would help, something Nissan should make standard on each Pro-4x. Currently, it's only available in the smaller king cab Pro-4x or SV V6 trims, not the larger crew cab.