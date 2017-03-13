Emme Hall

I love 2-seater, RWD convertibles and autocross my 2004 Mazdaspeed Miata whenever I can. When not on the pavement, you can find me in the dirt, racing my air-cooled class 1600 car in desert races like the Mint 400 or the Mexican 1000. I also participate in the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles, a 9-day, all-female rally in Morocco with no GPS. All navigation is done with a compass and map, and points are awarded for shortest distance, not fastest time. See full bio

2017 Jeep Cherokee can commute on pavement and commit on dirt review:

2017 Jeep Cherokee: Get dirty, or not

Starting at $23,695
  • Engine 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
  • MPG 24 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type SUVs
Roadshow Editors' Rating

7.5 Overall
  • Performance 7
  • Features 7.5
  • Design 8
  • Media & Connectivity 7.5

The Good A smooth ride and latest generation of the Uconnect infotainment system make the Cherokee a good daily driver. It's got the chop on the dirt to boot.

The Bad Less than stellar gas mileage and cargo space can put a damper on your fun.

The Bottom Line While most folks won't use its off-road capabilities, the Cherokee is a decent pick for a midsize family crossover.

Jumping behind the wheel of the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland is like putting on your gym shoes Saturday morning: you probably won't work out, but those shoes sure are comfy and, gosh darn it, you're prepared!

Like skipping a gym session, most folks probably won't take the top-of-the-line Cherokee off-road unless a revolution goes down and the only thing standing between you and freedom is a snowy two-track to your off-the-grid cabin. More than likely you'll spend your time in the Cherokee commuting to work and hauling the kids around, not exploiting its 4x4 prowess.

2017-jeep-cherokee-16.jpg

The Jeep Cherokee

Emme Hall/Roadshow

With a low range and drive settings for Snow, Sport, and Sand/Mud, the Cherokee beats anything in its class when it comes to off-pavement adventures. There's also a 56:1 crawl ratio for precise driving at low speed, and an available heavy-duty package featuring skid plates and a full-size spare.

However, my test model in the Overland trim falls short of its Trailhawk trim sibling when it comes to offroad proficiency: It offers no locking rear differential or Rock mode among its Selec-Terrain drive settings. Nor does it have as good approach, departure and breakover angles as its Trail-Rated stablemate. The absence of a rear locking differential really puts it at a disadvantage when it comes to keeping traction in high-risk dirt driving situations, but then again, the Overland comes with touring tires wrapped around 18-inch polished aluminum wheels; a high-risk dirt driving vehicle it is not, but it should get you to most places without too much of a fuss.

The Cherokee is available in front-wheel or four-wheel drive, with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine standard. But getting a Jeep vehicle in front-wheel drive is like buying a steak dinner and only eating the baked potato. Spring for the 4x4 with the optional 3.2-liter V6. This motor puts out 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

I tested the Cherokee in the rolling hills outside of San Francisco. The transmission was well-behaved on flat roads and willingly downshifted two or more gears when asked, but it searched a bit on hill climbs. I found that shifting the Selec-Terrain from Auto to Sport helped the Cherokee hold gears longer and ascend the grades with ease.

