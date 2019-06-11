CNET también está disponible en español.

Vizio SB2020n-G6 review: Compact sound bar is a good value, but sounds smaller than rivals

By
Vizio SB2020n-G6

(Part #: SB2020n-G6)
The Good The compact Vizio SB2020n-G6 has balanced, clear sound quality. The improved display system makes it easy to use. The subwoofer output offers some upgrade potential and will improve volume and home theater impact.

The Bad The Vizio SB2020n-G6 doesn't go that much louder than a TV speaker and can distort at the top volumes. The Creative Stage and SB362An-F6 offer better sound quality for a bit more money.

The Bottom Line The Vizio SB2020n-G6 is an enjoyable and easy-to-use sound bar but it's worth spending more to get a model with a wireless sub.

7.4 Overall
  • Design 8
  • Features 7
  • Sound 6
  • Value 8

Review Sections

Just when you thought they couldn't get any cheaper, Vizio's sound bars slash another few bucks from their prices. At $70 the SB2020n-G6 is the company's least expensive yet, but it doesn't sacrifice much to keep the cost down.

The SB2020n-G6 offers simple setup and enough features to satisfy the needs of most entry-level or bedroom systems. Lacking a sub, its sound quality is geared towards making speech sound more understandable rather than shaking your walls.

This little speaker's problem is that models that include a wireless subwoofer -- such as the Creative Stage or Vizio's own SB3621 -- sound a lot better and cost just a little more. That said, if you really don't want a sub the SB2020 makes a great starting point. It may not be a slam dunk but it's still a great value.

So what is this thing anyhow?

04-vizio-20-inch-soundbar-sb2020n-g6
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio SB2020n-G6 is a 20-inch stereo sound bar with an impressive number of features for your 70 bucks. The inclusion of DTS Virtual:X helps this diminutive speaker fill a room with sound.

The speaker offers Dolby Digital decoding via its optical input in addition to a USB port, 3.5mm auxiliary and Bluetooth. There's also an RCA subwoofer output in case you want to add your own sub.

03-vizio-20-inch-soundbar-sb2020n-g6
Sarah Tew/CNET

For the price I was impressed by the number of accessories included in the box: a candy bar remote, an optical cable and not only a stereo RCA to 3.5mm cable but also an RCA to 3.5mm adapter.  

How does a sound bar with no display demonstrate any changes you make? With tones. Turning a feature on using the remote activates a high-pitched tone, and a low tone means the feature is off. In the case of EQ settings, high equals "movie" mode and low is "music."

