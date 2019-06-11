Just when you thought they couldn't get any cheaper, Vizio's sound bars slash another few bucks from their prices. At $70 the SB2020n-G6 is the company's least expensive yet, but it doesn't sacrifice much to keep the cost down.

The SB2020n-G6 offers simple setup and enough features to satisfy the needs of most entry-level or bedroom systems. Lacking a sub, its sound quality is geared towards making speech sound more understandable rather than shaking your walls.

This little speaker's problem is that models that include a wireless subwoofer -- such as the Creative Stage or Vizio's own SB3621 -- sound a lot better and cost just a little more. That said, if you really don't want a sub the SB2020 makes a great starting point. It may not be a slam dunk but it's still a great value.

So what is this thing anyhow?

The Vizio SB2020n-G6 is a 20-inch stereo sound bar with an impressive number of features for your 70 bucks. The inclusion of DTS Virtual:X helps this diminutive speaker fill a room with sound.

The speaker offers Dolby Digital decoding via its optical input in addition to a USB port, 3.5mm auxiliary and Bluetooth. There's also an RCA subwoofer output in case you want to add your own sub.

For the price I was impressed by the number of accessories included in the box: a candy bar remote, an optical cable and not only a stereo RCA to 3.5mm cable but also an RCA to 3.5mm adapter.

How does a sound bar with no display demonstrate any changes you make? With tones. Turning a feature on using the remote activates a high-pitched tone, and a low tone means the feature is off. In the case of EQ settings, high equals "movie" mode and low is "music."