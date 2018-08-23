RHA intros first Bluetooth planar magnetic in-ear headphones

Enlarge Image RHA

Back in 2017, Audeze released its iSine series headphones, the first in-ear headphones to feature planar magnetic drivers, which sound very coherent and spacious, with low distortion. And indeed, the iSine models sounded great but looked pretty funky.

Now RHA, a Scottish headphone company, has introduced the CL2 Planar, which it's calling "the first planar magnetic Bluetooth headphone." It's built around what RHA says is "the most compact planar magnetic driver ever released." (If you want the technical details for planar magnetic technology, check out Inner Fidelity).

While Audeze iSine earphones feature a large 30mm driver, the CL2 Planar has a 10mm driver that "consists of a planar coil and 16-micrometre diaphragm perfectly suspended above two matched magnetic fields." RHA took four years to develop it.

The result is an in-ear wireless headphone that looks similar to the company's existing neckband-style wireless models. However, it costs a lot more -- $900, to be exact. That price tag is in the same range as what you might expect to pay for high-end, audiophile-grade in-ear wired headphones from the likes of AKG, Sennheiser and others.

We look forward to have a listen to these guys as soon we get our hands on them. They'll make their debut next week at the IFA trade show in Berlin.

Here are the CL2 Planar's key specs, according to RHA:

Zirconium dioxide is used to create nearly indestructible housings for the CL2 Planar.

12-hour battery life.



The neckband can connect simultaneously with multiple devices and vibrates to alert you of incoming calls.

Comes with detachable 3.5mm and balanced 2.5mm cables (for wired listening).

Flight case and carrying pouch included.



Available for presale online from Aug. 23 for $900.

Available for sale online and in select retailers from Sept. 12 for $900.

No word yet on international pricing (we'll update this post as soon as we get it).