Nvidia's tiniest gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Stealth 13, gets a boost for 2020 with a higher-refresh screen option. It also gets a graphics processor update, new screen, lower-power memory and a fix for a big keyboard complaint. It's available now, starting at $1,799, which converts to about £1,470 or AU$2,870.

Razer's Stealth 13 replaces the GeForce GTX 1650 CPU with the higher-powered 1650 Ti. It also upgrades the 1080p screen option to a 120Hz display with the same specs as the current version. The black models also move to a 25-watt configuration of the same Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor as before, up from the 15 watts. In other words, it's a faster but more power-hungry design.

Those power demands are partially offset by the move from LPDDR4 memory to the current, lower-power LPDDR4X version.

The keyboard also sees a change to the right shift key. It's full size now, as on the bigger Blade 15, improving on the bewilderingly tiny and easily missable one on the 2019 model. Razer's made room for the change by squashing the arrow keys to half height.

Otherwise, the laptop remains the same, at the same price as the models it replaces. It's available now, starting at $1,799.