Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

The Origin PC Chronos is one of those systems you feel the need to invent a performance metric for, like frames per second per cubic inch. Capable of housing up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and overclocked Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9 processors, this small-form-factor gaming PC punches well above its weight. It's not the most gracefully proportioned system, though, squat and chunky with minimalist illumination. And unlike the tall, slim MSI MEG Trident X, which uses the same motherboard, it looks like it should be able to accommodate more than just a single card.

8.2 Origin PC Chronos Pricing not available CNET may get a commission from these offers. How it stacks up Apple iMac 27-inch (2019) 8.4 $2,199 Apple Mac Mini (2014) 8.0 $249 Like Fits a lot of power in a small space

Relatively quiet given its power

Surfaces don't get hot Don't Like Really need to use the external Wi-Fi antenna

Like most mini-ITX motherboards, there's only one slot, occupied by the graphics card

This case is new for Origin PC, and it's actually a bit smaller than before. We'll be seeing a lot more of these small desktops with 3080 and 3090 cards -- it's amazing how much power you can cram onto a corner of your desk these days -- and they're a perfect size for weekday-work-from-home-game-on-weekends people in a cramped space.

Like all Origin PC systems, you can pay extra to jazz it up with a custom paint or etching job. In this case, that's extra above the $3,225 of our test configuration (directly converted, about £2,530 and AU$4,585), equipped with a 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K, EVGA XC3 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, a total of 1.5GB SSD and 16GB 3.2GHz DDR4 memory. If you opt for the aluminum mesh side panels instead of the tempered glass we got, you can get a bigger CPU cooler and custom overclocking. The Chronos can be configured starting as low as $1,449 (about £1,135 and AU$2,060).

Origin PC Chronos Price as reviewed $3,225 Size Mini ITX (11 x 7 x 15.5 in/27.9 x 17.8 x 39.4 cm) Motherboard MSI MEG Z490I Unify and Corsair SFX 750 watt PSU CPU 3.7GHz Intel Core i9-10900K Memory 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 3,200MHz (2 slots) Graphics 10GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (EVGA XC3) Storage 500GB SSD (1 NVMe slot), 1 x 1TB SATA SSD; 1 open bay for 3.5-inch storage Ports 6 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C (1 x Thunderbolt 3); on GPU 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, on motherboard 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI) Networking 1 x 2.5Gb Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) Operating system Windows 10 Home (2004)

There's a lot of empty space in the case and, of the Mini ITX systems I've seen recently, it's one of the easier to open and upgrade: there are thumbscrews on the back, the sides slide out, there's a pressure plate with outside screws holding the graphics card in place and there's a bottom slide-out filter tray. Everything's easily within reach, visible and accessible. The liquid cooling systems are pretty, too, but they can make quick swaps and upgrades a pain.

Now playing: Watch this: Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070,...

The Chronos has a Thunderbolt port in the back -- a nice motherboard feature since the RTX 30-series cards don't have USB-C connections like the 20-series did. I wish it had more connections in the front like the Trident X rather than the single USB-A, USB-C and audio jack, but at least you have a USB-C connector to hang a hub off of.

As with a lot of desktops, the Wi-Fi can be a bit sketchy -- the antenna locations frequently don't handle 5GHz signals very well -- and you'll definitely have to use the bundled external one. The antenna's base is magnetized, though, and it attaches more sensibly to the base than other's I've seen.

The i9-10900K processor in the Chronos isn't the fastest I've tested in a small form factor, though it does take the single-core-speed crown, if only by a slim margin in some cases. The Ryzen 9 3900XT in the Maingear Turbo outperforms it for multicore speed, which is in part attributable to the Ryzen's 12 processing cores compared to the i9's 10. (You can see how it measures up in the benchmark results at the end of this review.)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Surprisingly, the RTX 3080 isn't unambiguously faster than the 2080 Ti; it's plenty fast, but it looks like it's (unsurprisingly) optimized for Nvidia's own CUDA programming interface and Windows DirectX rather than Vulkan. That's likely temporary, though, since the 30-series cards have some new algorithms and architectural changes that software needs to catch up with.

For many games, though, it generally seems to be about 10-20% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, its spiritual predecessor, and about 30-40% faster than the RTX 2080 Super, it's price-equivalent predecessor. Perhaps more important, though, those gaps increase significantly when playing games in 4K using DLSS (Nvidia's upscaling technology) in a way they never did in the 20-series cards, as well as 4K without it.

All this speed doesn't heat up the system's surfaces or overheat its components, but the hot air venting out the top does seem to raise the temperature in my room by about two degrees. Still, it's small enough that I might actually be able to squish a third monitor on my desk and fast enough to make it worth putting up with the heat.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) MSI MEG Trident X 8917 Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 10138 Origin PC Chronos 10495 Maingear Turbo 12763 Corsair One Pro i200 12766 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench 5 (single-core) Corsair One Pro i200 1126 Maingear Turbo 1286 MSI MEG Trident X 1294 Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 1307 Origin PC Chronos 1422 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench 5 (Vulkan) Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 64522 MSI MEG Trident X 70806 Origin PC Chronos 87234 Maingear Turbo 91575 Corsair One Pro i200 91594 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench 5 (CUDA) MSI MEG Trident X 113155 Maingear Turbo 154234 Origin PC Chronos 211130 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R20 CPU (multicore) MSI MEG Trident X 4789 Origin PC Chronos 5927 Corsair One Pro i200 6197 Maingear Turbo 7025 Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 7099 Falcon North West Talon 20th AE 7143 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra MSI MEG Trident X 6181 Falcon North West Talon 20th AE 6631 Maingear Turbo 8435 Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 10144 Origin PC Chronos 10509 Corsair One Pro i200 12979 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 91 Falcon North West Talon 20th AE 126 MSI MEG Trident X 130 Corsair One Pro i200 138 Maingear Turbo 143 Origin PC Chronos 164 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Port Royal (RTX) Origin PC Big O (PS4 Edition) 5921 MSI MEG Trident X 5982 Corsair One Pro i200 8723 Maingear Turbo 9085 Origin PC Chronos 10966 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance