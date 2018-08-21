MyCharge's PowerGame has a clean design and a built-in kickstand that makes it one of the better charging packs for the Switch.

Enlarge Image MyCharge

You can keep your Nintendo Switch charged on the go with any external battery pack, but it's not so great to have a cable dangling out of the bottom of the console, especially if you want to prop the Switch up and play with friends using multiple controllers. That's where Switch-specific charging packs come in, and MyCharge's new PowerGame ($50) is one of the best I've seen. (There's no word yet on UK or Australian pricing but I'll add it once it becomes available).

It clips onto the back of the Switch and has an integrated kickstand that replaces the Switch's kickstand. MyCharge says the PowerGame "will extend your gaming by up to 10 hours," is built around a 7,000mAh battery, and recharges via USB-C.

In terms of pure charging value, you can certainly pick up external battery packs that cost less and deliver more juice. For example, you can buy the Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank for $30, the Anker PowerCore 13000 for $38 or the RAVPower 20100 Portable Charger for $52. But they don't attach to your Switch. Nor do they have a built-in kickstand.

A more apple to apples comparison may be the Insten Powerbank, which isn't as elegant as the PowerGame but does integrate a Switch stand and has a larger 10,000mAh battery for only $33.

MyCharge generally makes good products, so the PowerGame should be durable. But I'll confirm just how well it's built and whether it can really deliver up to 10 hours of battery life as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.

Weight: 0.40 lb. or 181g



USB-C port delivers: 1.5A output

Price: $50

