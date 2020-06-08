Josh Goldman/CNET

MSI makes a variety of gaming laptops, desktops, monitors and components. Seriously, if you check out everything the company makes, you can get lost in its website exploring the catalog. In among the gaming laptops you'll find its Prestige 15 series that turns MSI's PC performance and display knowledge into a thin-and-light laptop made for content creators. The end result is a sleek, discreet laptop that, while maybe not as polished as competing models made for creators from Dell, HP and others, has what you'll need to get your video, photo and graphics work done on the go.

Between the design, components and display, the Prestige 15 isn't cheap at $1,799. It's available in the UK and Australia with 16GB of memory (half of what's in my review sample) for £1,185 and AU$3,099, respectively. That's a reasonable price, but if you don't need the color-accurate display but still want something thin and light with a little extra graphics performance, there are more affordable options. Consider the Acer Aspire 7, which costs less than $1,000. For what you're getting with the MSI, though, it is a good deal.

MSI Prestige 15 A10SC-010 Price as reviewed $1,799 Display size/resolution 15.6-inch 3,820 x 2,160 display CPU 1.1GHz Intel Core i7-10710U Memory 32GB DDR4 SDRAM 2667MHz Graphics 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Networking 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.1 Operating system Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)

The whole picture

The 10th-gen Intel six-core processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics deliver fine performance for things like photo and video editing. The graphics are good for gaming, too. That's not the point really, though it's nice if you're looking for a laptop to handle both. It's also not workstation-caliber performance, but this is made for work and mobility and something's got to give, especially if you need to spend time away from an outlet. The Prestige 15 reached just under 8 hours of battery life on our streaming video test.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The UHD-resolution display is color accurate out of the box and covers 100% AdobeRGB color gamut. It's clear this display is where a chunk of your money is going, so if you need a laptop for color-critical work, you're in luck. Oddly, though, one of my favorite parts of the system is that it has a 180-degree lay-flat hinge and, with a press of the F12 key, the screen flips 180 degrees so someone sitting opposite you can see what's on the screen without craning their neck.

MSI's Creator Center software that's preinstalled on the Prestige lets you quickly switch between several color profiles -- including AdobeRGB, DCI P3 and sRGB -- or create your own. You can also use the software to change hardware performance for specific applications, so you're not chugging along in a battery-saver mode when you open Adobe Photoshop.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Should you want to connect to an external display for more room to work, the Prestige 15 has a full-size HDMI port (supports resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz) and two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. A headphone jack, two USB-A ports and a microSD card slot are onboard, too. MSI also includes a mini USB-C dock with an Ethernet jack, SD and microSD card slots and two USB-A ports.

There are some drawbacks to the Prestige 15, though. For example, while it has an appealing overall design, the fit and finish are just not as polished as others in the category. Although it has an attractive blue beveled edge around an aluminum body, they, unfortunately, draw your eyes to all the body seams around the rear hinge, corners and bottom.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The keyboard and touchpad are a letdown, too. While I like the font and size of the key legend MSI used, the keys themselves feel soft and lack a pop that might make typing more enjoyable. And althought the touchpad feels great and tracks well, it's so wide and off-center of the spacebar, that I ended up dragging my right palm across it regularly.

These are relatively minor complaints in the overall picture here. It's just that at a dollar shy of $1,800 you might expect it to be a little more polished. Still, MSI's Prestige 15 gets you more performance than your average thin-and-light laptop and a great color-accurate display.

Geekbench 4 (multicore) Acer Aspire 7 20781 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 19106 Lenovo Legion Y730 17786 MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 17069 Dell G3 Series 3590 15372 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 13167 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R15 CPU (multicore) Lenovo Legion Y730 1181 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 1099 Acer Aspire 7 1097 Dell G3 Series 3590 810 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 740 MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 639 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 477 Acer Aspire 7 476 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 382 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 340 Dell G3 Series 3590 312 Lenovo Legion Y730 169 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (in minutes)

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 2867 Lenovo Legion Y730 1899 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 1886 Dell G3 Series 3590 1883 MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 1618 Acer Aspire 7 1597 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Far Cry 5 gaming test HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 71 Dell G3 Series 3590 57 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 50 MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 46 Lenovo Legion Y730 44 Acer Aspire 7 43 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided gaming test HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 67.3 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 51.2 Dell G3 Series 3590 50.7 MSI Prestige 15 A10SC 40.9 Lenovo Legion Y730 37.7 Acer Aspire 7 35.1 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)