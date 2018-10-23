Misfit Vapor 2 expands size options, adds GPS and NFC

Misfit's Vapor Wear OS smartwatch adds some new tricks to its repertoire, including NFC for payments, a built-in GPS and and updated heart-rate sensor, along with new sizes of 41mm and 46mm.
Misfit didn't specify availability, but it will cost $250 (£215, AU$375) when it ships.
The standalone GPS means there's no longer need to connect to a phone to track steps or calories. It retains the features of the previous model, including swimproofing and water resistance up to 164 ft/ 50m, 4GB of storage and a built-in music player.
Specifications:
- Round AMOLED display with 328 pixels-per-inch resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
- 41mm and 46mm satin-finished stainless-steel case
- USB port charging that connects to a magnetic charging cradle
- Compatible with phones running iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
- 4GB of memory
- Accelerometer, altimeter and gyroscope; optical heart-rate sensor
- All-day Battery Life
