Misfit Vapor 2 expands size options, adds GPS and NFC

Misfit

Misfit's Vapor Wear OS smartwatch adds some new tricks to its repertoire, including NFC for payments, a built-in GPS and and updated heart-rate sensor, along with new sizes of 41mm and 46mm.

Misfit didn't specify availability, but it will cost $250 (£215, AU$375) when it ships.

The standalone GPS means there's no longer need to connect to a phone to track steps or calories. It retains the features of the previous model, including swimproofing and water resistance up to 164 ft/ 50m, 4GB of storage and a built-in music player.

Specifications:



Round AMOLED display with 328 pixels-per-inch resolution



Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform



Bluetooth and Wi-Fi



41mm and 46mm satin-finished stainless-steel case



USB port charging that connects to a magnetic charging cradle



Compatible with phones running iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)



4GB of memory



Accelerometer, altimeter and gyroscope; optical heart-rate sensor



All-day Battery Life

