Microsoft Surface Pro 6 starts at $899, available Oct. 16

At Microsoft's fall event in New York City on Tuesday, it announced an updated version of its Surface Pro 6.

The tech giant's flagship detachable two-in-one, the new Surface Pro 6 brings eighth-gen Intel processors to the line. Though Microsoft added an LTE Advanced wireless version earlier this year, the Pro hasn't received a full hardware update since May 2017.

Announcing the all-new #SurfacePro6 — faster than ever with the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. Now in Black and Platinum. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/NyIJhzhsgn — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2018

The Surface Pro 6, which comes in a new matte black and platinum colors, promises up to 13.5 hours of battery life while being up to 67 percent more powerful than last year's model.

The tablet is built around a new 12.3-inch display with a higher contrast ratio. A redesigned thermal system allowed Microsoft to use a quad-core Intel processor -- a first for the Surface Pro line. It can also be configured with up 1TB of SSD storage.

