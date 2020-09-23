Josh Goldman/CNET

If I was still commuting regularly on a bus or train, the HP Envy x360 13 two-in-one laptop would be on my shortlist. It would also be a top consideration if I were shopping for an older high school or college student. It's small, stylish and light at just less than 3 pounds (1.3 kg). Battery life is long despite the size. And the AMD Ryzen 5-4500U processor delivered performance beyond that of pricier Intel chips. Add in fast Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and, essentially, you're getting a speedy little two-in-one that's ready for working from home or remote learning but is also ready for your backpack.

Solid performance, battery life for its size Don't Like Memory soldered on

Glossy display makes outside use difficult

The Envy x360 normally starts at $700 and the configuration I tested is $800 (£800, AU$2,000). (For those looking to spend even less, check out our list of best laptops under $500.) The price is more than reasonable for what you get, but the biggest issue I have with the Envy x360 13 is its availability.

HP Envy x360 13 (2020, 13-inch) Price as reviewed $800 Display size/resolution 13.3-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS touchscreen Processor 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5-4500U Memory 8GB DDR4 (soldered) Graphics 512MB Radeon Storage 256GB PCIe NVME SSD Ports 2x USB-A (3.1 Gen 1), 1x USB-C (3.1 Gen 2), MicroSD Networking Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Microsoft Windows Home Weight 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg)

Streamlined and simple

HP was aiming for a minimalist design with the Envy x360 and I'd say it hit the mark. Made from aluminum, the outside is clean and subtle. The lid lifts easily and the display doesn't have much of a bezel around it at all, including the bottom, which is significantly smaller than the 2019 model. That reduction shifts the keyboard and touchpad up with the keyboard going nearly edge to edge.

It's a comfortable keyboard with a two-level backlight. The key legends are easy to read and the function keys include the usual hotkeys for volume and screen brightness along with options to instantly mute your mic and block the webcam for privacy. A responsive fingerprint reader is nearly hidden in the keyboard, sitting between the right Alt key and left arrow key.

The glossy display is definitely a highlight here. It has excellent color and contrast and, at 400 nits, it's bright. Not quite bright enough to see past reflections outside on a sunny day, but otherwise it's great. The reduced bezels do make it more comfortable to use on your arm as a tablet and the display supports simultaneous pen and touch input and works with .

AMD's got what it takes

No doubt about it, AMD's newest mobile processors outperform pricier Intel CPUs. The Ryzen 5-4500U can keep pace with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 and it isn't even the fastest AMD chip available for this two-in-one. There isn't a huge gap in performance between the 4500U and higher-end 4700U, so if only one or the other is available you'll be in good shape regardless. Aside from the processor, though, you might want to go with a configuration with 16GB of memory. The memory is soldered on and that means models with 8GB of memory can't be upgraded.

The Envy x360's battery lasted a fairly long time. On our streaming video test, it hit 10 hours. In general use -- streaming music, browsing, writing and basic photo editing -- it was closer to 7 hours. However, it does charge quickly, getting up to 50% in 30 minutes.

The HP Envy x360 13 is an excellent small two-in-one with a higher-end design than you'd typically get at this price -- assuming you can find one in stock. Factor in the solid AMD performance and battery life and it's an easy recommendation.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Acer Swift 3 4953 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) 4880 HP Envy x360 13 (2020) 4717 HP Envy 17 (2020) 4112 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 3540 Asus VivoBook S15 S532F 3095 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R20 CPU (multicore) Acer Swift 3 2435 HP Envy x360 13 (2020) 2150 HP Envy 17 (2020) 1910 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) 1631 Asus VivoBook S15 S532F 1551 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 1419 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition (complete) Acer Swift 3 4874 HP Envy x360 13 (2020) 4796 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) 4349 HP Envy 17 (2020) 4034 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 3861 Asus VivoBook S15 S532F 3737 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test HP Envy x360 13 (2020) 603 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) 538 Acer Swift 3 474 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 470 HP Envy 17 (2020) 449 Asus VivoBook S15 S532F 315 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (in minutes)