Google

Google's Chromecast is one of the cheapest, most popular streaming devices, but hasn't been updated since 2015.

Today that changes. Google's 2018 version Chromecast is official, and available now in black or white for $35.

The main upgrade is the addition of 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, so unlike the original it's compatible with 5GHz networks -- which can be faster and more reliable than 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. The finish is also matte instead of glossy, with more rounded edges.

Otherwise it's basically the same. Just like the original, Chromecast is a device that lets you stream video from apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Now and thousands of other services to your TV. It's a little round puck with an attached HDMI cable, designed hide out of sight. There's no remote, so you use your phone to control it.

Compatible apps on your phone have a "Cast" button you press to connect wirelessly to the Chromecast, which then puts the video on the big screen. You use your phone to browse, pause, skip and do everything else you would with a normal remote. You can also control many apps via voice command if you have a Google Home speaker.

In my review of the original I liked its flexibility and low price, but found the lack of a remote and true big-screen user interface a disadvantage compared to competitors like the Roku Express ($30) and Amazon Fire TV Stick ($40).

