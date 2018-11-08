Delta's Glass Rinser power-washes glassware fast

Enlarge Image Delta

Tall water glasses, tumblers, beer pints, they're all a pain to clean. Narrow shapes mean it's often tough to get at their insides. And their smooth, slippery surfaces are an accident waiting to happen. A new kitchen appliance, though, the $125 Delta First Wave Glass Rinser, could make this chore a lot easier.

Round, flat, and puck-shaped, the Glass Rinser might look familiar if you've been to a bar or a restaurant with modern fixtures. The device sits on the edge of your sink, and at its center is a water nozzle. The idea is you turn a glass upside down and then push it downward onto the Rinser's spring-loaded pad. The nozzle then releases a high-pressure spray of water upward into glasses above.

This water stream hits the interior surfaces of your glass, washing away any soil and debris quickly. By giving your glasses a rinse before any residual liquid has a chance to dry, in theory they'll be less work to clean and save you from potentially fumbling it.

According to Delta, adding a drop of dish soap to the rinse will do wonders. The combination of high-pressure water and detergent is enough power through the toughest of dried-on gunk.

Delta also claims that the Glass Rinser won't require a pro to install. The device is designed for homeowners to hook up themselves. If your sink has an old soap dispenser (or a hole for one), remove it and drop the Rinser in right there. The only other connection the Glass Rinser requires is a link to a water line (hot or cold). There's no need for a drain hose either, since spent water flows from the Rinser's base and into your sink.

Enlarge Image Delta

Delta says the Glass Rinser won't ship until October 2019. If you're willing to back the product's associated Indiegogo project, you can preorder it now. As always, CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies -- in this case, Indiegogo -- to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.

Delta First Wave Glass Rinser at a glance