Dell UltraSharp 49 is a big monitor matched by a big price

Too bad, because it could be really convenient for a lot of us.

Two UltraSharp 49 monitors stacked vertically, because more is better.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

There's a reason Dell is specifically targeting the finance industry with its new UltraSharp 49 curved monitor: it's a hard sell at $1,700 (roughly £1,290 or AU$2,400). 

Unlike Samsung's slightly less expensive (and lower resolution) C49HG90, the 49-inch U4919DW doesn't have the specs a gamer would -- or should -- pay the asking price for. While it offers a relatively high resolution at 5,120x1,440 pixels and Dell claims it's factory-calibrated with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut, its refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz with a pixel response time of 5ms in Fast mode. 

Even if you do have a graphics setup that can push that many pixels with any consistency (it falls a bit short of 4K), not a lot of games will scale properly to a 32:9 aspect ratio. Your pennies are probably better spent on a more gaming-optimized 34-inch display or with support for G-Sync HDR or FreeSync 2. That should still leave you plenty of leftover space to monitor your chat while streaming and money in your wallet to spend on other games and gear.

Two Dell UltraSharp 49 displays flanked by lesser models. Do not try this on your flimsy Ikea open-plan office desk.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

While designers, video editors and photographers may salivate over the size as well, the color gamut isn't appropriate for color-critical work, and as long as you're making that sacrifice you can save money and still go big at 38 inches with something like the LG 38UC99-W.

And despite its spacious, productivity-enhancing size, there aren't many managers who'll OK this $1,700 behemoth when it's cheaper and easier to get two 27-inch models that have likely already been preapproved by IT -- unless your job contributes directly and substantially to the bottom line and you've got the power to push it through. Or if you don't answer to a corporate accountant and you're feeling flush. Which leaves Dell hawking it to Wall Street.

Connecions include two HDMI, one mini DisplayPort and a USB-C gen 2.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

There are plenty of uses for a monitor this size, though, especially with its a built-in KVM switch to jump between two separate connected systems. Hopefully the price will be drop to a more practical level by this time next year.

It's scheduled to ship in the US by the end of October, UK and Australian details yet to be announced.

Specifications


 Dell UltraSharp 49 (U4919DW)
Price (MSRP) $1,700
Panel type IPS
Backlight type LED
Size (diagonal) 49
Curve radius 3800R
Resolution 5,120x1,440 pixels
Aspect ratio 32:9
Pixel pitch (mm) 0.23
Maximum gamut 99 percent sRGB
Rotates vertically No
Bit depth 8
Typical brightness (nits) 350
Claimed delta e tolerance ≤ 2
HDR No
Game sync standard None
Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution) 60Hz
Gray/gray response time (milliseconds) 8 (5 in Fast Mode)
HDMI 2x 2.0 (HDCP 2.2)
USB-C (out) Yes
USB-C (in) No
USB Type-A (out) 5x USB 3.0
USB 3.0 (in) 2x USB 3.0
Thunderbolt No
DisplayPort 1x 1.4, 1x USB-C Alternate Mode
Release date October 2018

