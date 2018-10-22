Asus' creation-targeted, redesigned AiO 27 now available

Asus

Increasingly, PC manufacturers of all-in-one computers are moving the system components to the base, rather than slavishly adhering to the precedent set by the Apple iMac of cramming all the system components into the display -- one of the worst places to put them. HP and Microsoft have done it, and now Asus joins the club with its redesigned Zen AiO 27.

The move lets Asus switch from the mobile to the desktop version of the Core i5 or i7 processors, facilitates storage and memory upgrades and allows for the ability to tilt and swivel the display. An additional new perk includes a Qi wireless charger built into the base; carryovers from its predecessor or older siblings include the factory calibrated 100 percent sRGB 4K display and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics engine.

Announced at IFA 2018 in August, it's now out at $2,000 in the US; the Zen AiO line doesn't seem to be offered in the UK, and the new model hasn't made its way onto Asus' site in Australia yet, but the US price converts to about £1,540 and AU$2,825.

Specifications: