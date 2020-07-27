acer-swift-3-14-inch-2020-0029
The 14-inch Acer Swift 3 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors. This might not mean much to you unless you follow the world of mobile processors, but basically these AMD chips are faster than the competing Intel CPUs that rule the market -- and they cost less. That means models like the Swift 3 stay affordable but get you the processor performance of a pricier laptop. 

8.0

Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, 2020)

How it stacks up

Like

  • Slim, ultralight aluminum-magnesium body
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • Great processing performance

Don't Like

  • Memory can't be upgraded/increased
  • Dim display

But just because the processor delivers the speed of a more expensive laptop, doesn't suddenly make everything else about the 14-inch Swift 3 as amazing. Don't get me wrong, there's plenty to like about it.  For example, at 2.7 pounds (1.2 kg), it's incredibly light for a 14-inch laptop at its $620 starting price. It has an aluminum and aluminum-magnesium body, a backlit keyboard and a responsive fingerprint reader for quick sign-ins. Its Wi-Fi 6 gives you a little wireless future-proofing. And while its battery life is good -- it got just about eight hours in my testing -- it can be quickly charged with the included barrel-style adapter or through its USB-C port. 

Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, 2020)

Price as reviewed $649
Display size/resolution 14-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS matte
PC CPU 2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
PC Memory 8GB LPDDR4 3,200MHz (soldered, dual-channel)
Graphics 512MB Radeon
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Ports 1x USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI, headphone/mic combo
Networking WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0
Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
Weight 2.7 pounds (1.2 kg)
A power jack, USB-C and USB-A ports and an HDMI output line the left side. Another USB-A port and a headphone jack are on the right side. 

Frankly, while the eight-core Ryzen 7 4700U's performance is uncannily good, so is the six-core Ryzen 5 4500U found in other Swift 3 configurations for less money. (Check out the benchmark test results at the end of the review.) All of the current configurations for the 14-inch version (there is an Intel-based 13.5-inch model) have the same full-HD-resolution display, the same chassis, ports, keyboard, touchpad and the same 8GB of memory; the only things that change are storage and processor. 

If you're just in need of a good laptop for basic school or office work, I'd go with the Swift 3 SF314-42-R0HP, which is currently available for $579. It has the Ryzen 5 that's still faster than competing Intel chips. It also has half the storage, too, but you can upgrade that on your own later on if needed. The RAM is soldered on, however, leaving you stuck with the 8GB it comes with. But, again, that doesn't change regardless of the configuration you buy. 

The display is a potential weak spot for the 14-inch Swift 3. 

The 14-inch display stays the same across this version and it's not extraordinary but it's fine, which is what I would expect considering the rest of the package. It doesn't get especially bright, so while I had no issues using it indoors, you might struggle to see it outdoors (that can be said about a lot of laptops, though). It has a matte finish, which minimizes reflections far more than a glossy coating, though it can also make colors look flat by comparison. I wouldn't recommend this for critical mobile photo or video editing anyway; there are better options for that and you can expect to pay more than $650. 

The star of the Acer Swift 3 is certainly the processor. It's more performance than you'd get in the past for the money. But what makes this laptop an easy recommendation is that you're getting that speed plus good battery life and in a 2.7-pound aluminum body at a fair price. 

Geekbench 5 (multicore)

Acer Swift 3
4953
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
4880
HP Envy x360 13 (2020)
4717
HP Envy 17 (2020)
4112
Dell Inspiron 14 5000
3540
Asus VivoBook S15 S532F
3095

Note:

Cinebench R20 CPU (multicore)

Acer Swift 3
2435
HP Envy x360 13 (2020)
2150
HP Envy 17 (2020)
1910
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
1631
Asus VivoBook S15 S532F
1551
Dell Inspiron 14 5000
1419

Note:

PCMark 10 Pro Edition (complete)

Acer Swift 3
4874
HP Envy x360 13 (2020)
4796
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
4349
HP Envy 17 (2020)
4034
Dell Inspiron 14 5000
3861
Asus VivoBook S15 S532F
3737

Note:

Streaming video playback battery drain test

HP Envy x360 13 (2020)
603
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)
538
Acer Swift 3
474
Dell Inspiron 14 5000
470
HP Envy 17 (2020)
449
Asus VivoBook S15 S532F
315

Note:

System configurations

Acer Swift 3 Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U; 8GB LPDDR4 3.2GHz; 512MB Radeon; 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
HP Envy 17 (2020) Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7; 16GB DDR4 RAM 3.2GHz; Nvidia GeForce MX330; 512GB SSD
HP Envy x360 13 (2020) Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U; 8GB DDR4 3.2GHz; 512MB Radeon; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Asus VivoBook S15 S532FA Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U; 8GB DDR4 RAM 2.67GHz; 128MB Intel UHD Graphics; 512GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (64-bit); 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7; 16GB DDR4 RAM 4.27GHz; 128MB Intel Iris Plus Graphics; 256GB SSD
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U; 8GB DDR4 RAM 2.67GHz; 128MB Intel UHD Graphics; 256GB SSD
8.0

Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, 2020)

Score Breakdown

Design
8 Features
7 Performance
9 Battery
8
