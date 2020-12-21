Who qualifies for a second stimulus check of $600? What we know today

Sarah Tew/CNET

For a few days, it seemed like the qualifications for a second stimulus check could change in several small but significant ways. As Congress prepares to vote Monday on a $900 billion bipartisan stimulus package, it's become clear that the qualifications won't shift as radically in the new, much smaller $600 stimulus check as was once believed.

Even without a substantial rewrite to the rules, however, eligibility for a second stimulus check is still as tangled as ever. We'll confirm the ins and outs once the text of the stimulus bill becomes public. Until then, here's everything we're hearing about the next stimulus payment, including how one key requirement will affect dependents and another will help a specific kind of family.

One important thing to know, however, is that your eligibility and the size of your second stimulus check go hand in hand. Here's how stimulus eligibility is shaking out in a second direct payment -- and here's what we know about the potential for a possible third stimulus check in 2021. This story was recently updated.

What are the income limits to get a second stimulus check?

The income limits for the second check will follow the first. Under the CARES Act, here are the income limits based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI, for the previous year that would qualify you for a stimulus check, assuming you met all the other requirements. (More below for people who don't normally file taxes.)

Here are the income caps from the first check. The first figure represents the limit to receive the full amount. After that, your total check would decrease on a sliding scale the higher your AGI, until it hits the second number, which is the most you can make before you're disqualified.

Single tax filer : AGI under $75,000 (full amount) to under $99,000 (sliding scale). You won't qualify at $99,000 or above.

: AGI under $75,000 (full amount) to under $99,000 (sliding scale). You won't qualify at $99,000 or above. Head of a household : AGI under $112,500 limit (full amount) to under $146,500 (sliding scale). You won't qualify at $146,500 or above.

: AGI under $112,500 limit (full amount) to under $146,500 (sliding scale). You won't qualify at $146,500 or above. Married, filing jointly: AGI under $150,000 (full amount) to under $198,000 combined (sliding scale). You won't qualify at $198,000 or above.

These income limits do not count qualified children.

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

Adults and their child dependents could get $600 apiece in a second stimulus check

The second stimulus check authorizes up to $600 per eligible adult, on a sliding scale (more on this below) and a $600 flat allowance per child dependent. This is defined as a child 16 or younger. There is no cap on how many children you can legally claim, for example if you have five children under 17.

As with the first stimulus check, children 17 and above, including college students who rely on their parents for support, and older adults, will not be eligible for the $600 dependent payout. This excludes roughly 13.5 million adult dependents from contributing to the household total, according to the People's Policy Project.

Read more: Nobody can take your stimulus check away, right? Know your rights

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check (pending confirmation) Qualifying group Covered in final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000 (Same as CARES) Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500 (Same as CARES) Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000 (Same as CARES) Children under 17 years old $600 apiece, no cap to number of children Families with noncitizen spouse Provided they meet other qualifications US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Likely, with payments handled by each territory's tax authority (CARES) SSDI and tax nonfilers Likely, but with an extra step to file (more below) Uncertain status Could be set by court ruling or bill Incarcerated people Excluded under CARES Act through IRS interpretation, judge overturned Non-US citizens Qualifying "alien residents" are currently included under CARES Disqualified group Unlikely to be covered by the final bill Noncitizens who pay taxes Not included if no US citizen spouse People who owe child support Excluded under CARES

One new change could benefit some families

In the $900 billion stimulus package, a US citizen who has a noncitizen spouse will not be disqualified from receiving a payment. In the CARES Act from March, households with a person who was not a US citizen were not eligible to receive a stimulus check, even if one spouse and a child were US citizens.

If I share custody or owe child support, does that affect eligibility?



Due to a specific rule, if you and the other parent of your child dependent alternate years claiming your child on your tax return, you may both be entitled to receive $500 more in your first stimulus check.

If you owe child support, your stimulus money may be garnished for arrears (the amount you owe). It does not yet appear that the rules have changed for people with past-due child support.

Angela Lang/CNET

Incarcerated people could likely apply for a second stimulus checks

After months of back and forth, the IRS was ordered by a federal judge to send checks to people who are incarcerated. Unless there's specific language in the final bill that clarifies this position, people in prison and jail may be eligible to receive the first and second stimulus checks.

Noncitizens who pay taxes and are not married to US citizens

The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for a payment. Other proposals would've expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they're classified as a resident or nonresident alien. This group of people will most likely be excluded, however, in the final bill text.

Angela Lang/CNET

How do my taxes affect how much I could get? What if I don't file taxes?

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is AGI, which determines how much of the total amount you could receive, be it $600 or $1,200 for individuals and $1,200 or $2,400 for married couples (excluding children for now).

Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

What retired and older adults should know

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act, and would likely be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension, if you're part of the SSDI program (more below) and whether the IRS considers you a dependent would likely affect your chances of receiving a second payment.

I haven't submitted my federal tax return for the past two years (at least). Can I still get money?



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance. See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, nonfilers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their payment. (If you still haven't received a first check even though you were eligible, the IRS said you can claim it on your taxes in 2021.) This fall, the IRS attempted to contact 9 million Americans who may have fallen into this category but who haven't requested their payment. Those in this group can claim their payment on next year's taxes.

I'm part of the SSI or SSDI program. Do I qualify for a stimulus check?

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients can file next year to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

For more, here's what we know about the contents of the new stimulus package. We also have information on the chances of a third stimulus check in 2021. Here are the top things you should know about the second stimulus check.