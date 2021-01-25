What's a mixed-status household and why does that matter for stimulus checks?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Ever since the IRS and US Treasury began sending the first stimulus payments last spring, the federal government has made a series of adjustments to who does and doesn't qualify for a stimulus check, including people who are incarcerated. But perhaps the most contentious and confusing change has been for families with mixed-citizenship status, who initially faced tight restrictions on qualifying, which have loosened somewhat with the second stimulus check. The National Immigration Forum estimates 16.2 million people in the U.S. live in a mixed-status family, with 14.4 million of those excluded from a payment.

The rules around who meets the requirement for a payment are already confusing and often means triangulating the last couple years of your federal tax returns, IRS FAQs on eligibility and doing some calculations. (We have a stimulus check calculator that can help with that last part.)

To help sort out the eligibility requirements for a mixed-status family, here's how the IRS defines one, which families did and didn't qualify for the first and second checks and how qualifications could change with a possible third stimulus check.

What is a mixed-status family for stimulus checks?

The federal government categorizes families whose members have different citizenship and immigration classifications as "mixed status." Note that for a mixed-status family to qualify for stimulus money, one member needs to have a Social Security number. A household where every family member is a resident or nonresident alien with an ITIN, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, instead of a Social Security number wouldn't meet this requirement.

Here are some examples of mixed-status families that would qualify for a stimulus check, where at least one household member has a Social Security number:

One spouse is a US citizen with a Social Security number and the other spouse is not a citizen and doesn't have a Social Security number.

One spouse is a "lawful permanent resident" with a Social Security number and the other is not a citizen and doesn't have a Social Security number.

Neither parent is a US citizen or "lawful permanent resident" with a Social Security number, and a child is a US-born citizen with a Social Security number.

We have a handy guide laying out the ways non-citizens may and may not qualify for payments.

Did mixed-status families qualify for the first and second checks? Is the payment retroactive?

With the first stimulus check from the CARES Act , only those with a Social Security number qualified for a payment. This eligibility requirement could include "resident aliens" with a Social Security number, the IRS said. But "non-residents aliens" were not eligible. Married couples filing jointly were excluded from checks if one spouse didn't have a Social Security number. For married couples who filed separately, only the spouse with the Social Security number qualified. Dependents in a mixed-status family were also excluded.

With the second check, Congress opened up the requirements to married couples filing jointly where one spouse has a Social Security Number and the other spouse does not. A couple in a mixed-status household filing jointly would be eligible for a second payment of $600, as would each eligible dependent with a Social Security number. If the couple file separately, only the spouse who has a Social Security number would be eligible.

December's stimulus bill also made the mixed-status qualifications retroactive for the first payments. Now an eligible family filing jointly can claim missing first-round payments of up to $1,200 per couple and $500 for each qualifying dependent on their taxes this year as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

What would a third stimulus check do for mixed-status families?

Prior to being sworn in on Jan. 20, Biden rolled out his $1.9 trillion stimulus package that proposed a third stimulus check for $1,400 per person. This third round of payments, according to an overview of the plan, would "expand eligibility to adult dependents who have been left out of previous rounds of relief and all mixed status households."

Biden and his administration didn't provide details during the rollout of who would be included in the expansion, and if there would be a retroactive payment.

Biden and his administration didn't provide details during the rollout of who would be included in the expansion, and if there would be a retroactive payment.