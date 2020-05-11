Where's my stimulus check? How to track it now through the mail

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Can you see when the post office will deliver your stimulus payment if the IRS is mailing you a paper check? Maybe you went to the IRS portal to track the payment (here's how) and saw a message that your check will arrive via snail mail. Maybe you're eligible for a coronavirus payment but haven't set up direct deposit with the IRS, so a paper check could come from the post office. Or perhaps you meet the requirements for a check of up to $1,200 but had problems with the IRS portal, threw up your hands and are just waiting now for your check to come in the mail from the IRS.

Whichever way you tried to check your payment schedule, you now know your stimulus money is coming -- but not when. To see what day it'll arrive, you can use the US Postal Service's mail-tracking app and service known as Informed Delivery to be notified when your check is to arrive. (Meanwhile, here's what we know about the possibility of a second round of stimulus checks.)

See if you can use Informed Delivery

When the Postal Service runs mail through its automated mail sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail. The Informed Delivery program uses this digitally captured information to notify you when each piece of mail is on the way.

The service is available to many residential and personal PO box addresses but not businesses. It also won't work for some multiunit buildings where the postal service hasn't yet identified each unit.

Here's how to check whether it's available in your area:

1. Head to the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page and tap the Sign Up for Free button.

2. Enter your mailing address, and tap Continue.

If the service is available, you can continue to set up an account.

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

Set up the Informed Delivery service

If you're eligible, here's how to set up your account.

1. On the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page, if you haven't yet, tap Sign Up for Free.

2. After you enter your mailing address and confirm it's in the service, accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

3. On the next page, choose your username, password and security questions; enter your contact information; and then tap Continue.

4. On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want the postal service to mail a code to you. If neither method works for you, may also be given the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

Now playing: Watch this: How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

How to see your what's coming in the mail

The IRS said it can take three business days to activate your account after you set it up. Once it's live, you will receive an email each morning Monday through Saturday if mail is scheduled to arrive, notifying you of mail that will be delivered, along with a grayscale image of the front of the letter.

You can also use the free Android and iPhone Informed Delivery app to be notified.

For more on ordering and receiving packages during the coronavirus pandemic, here's how to find household goods when Amazon and other online stores are out of stock, how to order beer and wine online, and how long the virus can survive on packages.