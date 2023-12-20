Tax Day 2024: The Soonest and Latest You Can File Your Taxes

The 2024 tax season starts in roughly a month, which means it's time to start getting any tax paperwork you already have together. It's also a good time to start saving money for a potential tax bill, or even to pay your estimated taxes now. We'll tell you what the deadline is for filing and paying your taxes.

Also, when it comes to state taxes, a majority of states adhere to the federal government's timetable, but some have their own schedule (see more below).

Here are the dates you need to know to get you through this tax season.

How soon can I file my 2023 tax return?

The IRS hasn't announced an official filing date for those who like to get an early start on submitting their tax returns. However, the window usually opens in late January. We'll update this story when the IRS makes an announcement.

Employers are required to send employees their W-2 and 1099 income tax forms by the end of January.

When is the deadline for filing a 2023 tax return with the IRS?

The official deadline to file federal tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Of course, the IRS does offer extensions in the event of a disaster. And if you're serving abroad in the military, you may also be granted additional time to file.

What's the deadline to file for a tax extension?

April 15 is also the deadline to file a tax extension with the IRS. Getting an extension doesn't change the payment deadline. It just gives you until October to complete the relevant paperwork. You still have to submit any amount you owe on time to avoid late penalties.

Some states have later tax return deadlines

Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not collect income taxes.

Of the 41 states that do, most adhere to the April 15 federal filing deadline. There are some exceptions, including Delaware, Iowa, Louisiana and Virginia.

To date, residents in other states with federal filing extensions must still file their state returns by April 15, 2024. In most cases, taxpayers can request an automatic filing extension but they still have to make any outstanding payments by the original deadline.

Check with your state department of revenue for the most up-to-date information.

When can I expect my refund?



The IRS says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.

By law, the IRS must wait until mid-February to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 27, 2024, for taxpayers who use direct deposit and have no other issues.

