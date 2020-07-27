When will the IRS send new stimulus checks? The dates a second payment could come

James Martin/CNET

On Monday, Republicans intend to unveil the CARES 2 bill, the Senate's proposal for the next economic rescue package that will include a second stimulus check. The announcement will start the clock on negotiations with Congressional Democrats over details that include who will qualify for a new $1,200 payment and when the next wave of checks could go out.

When's the earliest Americans could get the new payment? Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday his goal is for the checks to send in August. "We're prepared to move quickly," he said, without offering a specific date.

To find out when you could expect to receive the next direct payment, we've consulted the Senate calendar and used the first stimulus check as a guide. Just keep in mind that the dates we present below are speculative only, and many factors could speed up or slow down check delivery. This story updates often with new information.

When would the IRS send the new stimulus checks?



The Senate's last day in session before its August recess is Aug. 7, which means Congress has to agree on a final stimulus bill before then if it keeps to its schedule. After that, senators return to their home states until the session picks up again Sept. 8.

We don't know how long it'll take from the time the bill is signed into law to the time the IRS sends checks, but we can sketch out possibilities based on the first CARES Act's journey through the final approval process.

When could the second stimulus checks go out?

Date passed by Senate Date passed by House Date signed First checks sent Original CARES Act March 25 March 26 March 27 April 15











Proposal date Negotiations begin Negotiation time before deadline Deadline to pass a bill CARES 2 Act July 27 July 28? 7 or 8 days Aug 7











If Senate passes If House passes If President signs First checks could be sent Final negotiated bill Aug. 6 Aug. 7 Aug. 10 Week of Aug. 24

Sept. 8 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 or Sept. 11 Week of Sept. 28

How could the second stimulus check arrive sooner?

Here are some possibilities that could result in the IRS sending checks sooner rather than later, assuming the next stimulus bill passes Congress on Aug. 7.

"If the parameters stayed the same, we could do it really quickly," Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said, according to The Washington Post.

CARES 2 guidelines are the same as the original CARES Act, which allows the IRS to follow the same model.

The IRS already built its Get My Payment tool for the dual purposes of tracking your stimulus check direct deposit

If fewer people qualify for the next direct payment

Angela Lang/CNET

What could slow down the IRS sending the second stimulus checks?

If Congress and Trump can't agree on the contents of the next stimulus bill and miss the Aug. 7 deadline, it will be another month before the next session in Washington can reconvene and propose, debate and pass the bill.

Both chambers of Congress and the president appear motivated to pass the bill before Aug. 7, though the Senate has already fallen behind schedule.

Now playing: Watch this: Second stimulus checks are closer to reality

When's the last date I could receive a second stimulus check?

Once again, the first stimulus checks can provide a potential blueprint, though there's no official news until another rescue package is passed.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time it's done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to disburse the final batches through the end of the year. If there are fewer people receiving a second stimulus check, it's possible that it won't take as long to send a second round of checks.

Angela Lang/CNET

Will this be the last stimulus check?

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this next coronavirus relief bill will also be the last. The course of COVID-19 infections will certainly play a role in future debates over the best way to strengthen the economy. Coronavirus infections began surging in June, with record numbers of infections rising in July.

However, the White House might try to squeeze in one more stimulus check before November. "There is likely going to be another round of stimulus come the fall," said Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg News' lead Washington correspondent. "The President see this [current stimulus package] as not his last economic pitch ahead of the election."

Need more help?

If you're still waiting on the first round of coronavirus payments, you can track the status of your stimulus check, learn how to report your no-show check to the IRS and find possible reasons why your stimulus check still hasn't arrived.

Here are even more resources about coronavirus hardship loans and unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, what to know about evictions and late car payments and how to take control of your budget.