Do you have to return stimulus check money to the IRS? Here's what to know

Stimulus checks continue to arrive for millions of people, and so are plus-up payments (here's how to track your money). But for some households, the pay day of up to $1,400 per person is a double-edged sword. In some instances, it may be that you received stimulus money you weren't actually qualified for, that puts you in the difficult situation where the IRS expects you to send back part of your payment (the same will apply to the child tax credit, too).

We'll help you understand if this situation applies to you, for any of the three stimulus checks you received in the past year. For example, with the first stimulus check, the IRS accidentally sent out payments to people who weren't eligible. If you received a check in error, there are specific ways to send the money back, depending on the payment method used -- paper check, EIP card or direct deposit.

What if you got more stimulus money than you qualify for with the $1,400 check?

The income cutoff to receive a third stimulus check is $80,000 for an individual taxpayer, $120,000 for a head of household and $160,000 for a married couple that files jointly. If you make more than that amount and still got a payment, the IRS will likely expect you to return all or some of it.

However, if you made more in 2020 than you did in 2019, but you get a stimulus check before you file your taxes, you won't be expected to return that money. You can use our third stimulus check calculator to estimate how much you'll get.

Why you might need to return some or all of your stimulus payment

The government determines who is and isn't eligible to receive a stimulus check based on several factors. If you fall into any of these categories and received a stimulus check, it was likely by error:

You received a check for someone who has died -- but there's some nuance here (more below).

You don't have a Social Security number.

You're considered a "nonresident alien" without a US citizen spouse.

You're a noncitizen who files federal taxes.

Your adjusted gross income

You're claimed as a dependent

You received the same payment round twice.

What to know if someone in your household died

If you received a payment for someone who died in 2019 or earlier, the IRS says you should return the entire payment "unless it was made to joint filers and one spouse is still living." If you're the living spouse, you should return half the payment -- just not more than $1,200 in all.

However, if the check is issued in both your name and your deceased spouse's name (and therefore you can't deposit the money), you'll need to return the whole amount to the IRS. After the agency processes the returned payment, it will issue a new check with the correct amount for you.

For the third check, it depends on which tax return the IRS uses. If it uses your 2019 tax return, you'll likely get to keep the amount you received for the person who has died.

If you already cashed or deposited the stimulus money, here's how to return it

If you've already cashed or deposited your check, here's what to do.

1. Use a personal check or money order and make the check payable to the US Treasury. You'll also need to write "2020 EIP" and include the taxpayer identification number or Social Security number of the person whose name is on the check.

2. On a separate piece of paper, let the IRS know why you're sending the check back.

3. Mail the check to the appropriate IRS location -- that depends on which state you live in.

If you never cashed or deposited the paper check, here's what to do



If any of the above situations pertain to you, you may need to send your stimulus check back. Here's how to do it for each scenario, per the IRS.

1. Write "VOID" in the endorsement section on the back of the check.

2. Do not bend, paper clip or staple the check.

3. On a separate piece of paper, let the IRS know why you're sending the check back.

4. Mail the check to the appropriate IRS location -- it varies depending on which state you live in.

What to know if you didn't receive any stimulus check money at all

If you're among the more than 100 million people who were eligible to receive the first or second stimulus check and it never arrived, you'll likely need to claim it as a Recovery Credit Rebate on your 2020 taxes, even if you don't usually file taxes. Alternatively, you may have to start an IRS payment trace.

