When will my stimulus check arrive through the mail? Track your payment status with the postal service

How do you find out when, or even if, your stimulus payment will arrive if the IRS is sending your coronavirus stimulus check in the mail? Maybe you went to the IRS portal to track the payment (here's how) and saw a message that your check's been sent in US mail. Or if you're eligible for a payment of up to $1,200 from the federal government but haven't set up direct deposit with the IRS (there may still be time to do that), then your check could be delivered by the post office. Or perhaps you ran into problems with the portal and gave up and are now just waiting for your paper check to be mailed by the IRS.

Whichever method you attempted, you know now your stimulus money is coming -- but not when. To see your schedule, you can use the US Postal Service's mail-tracking app and service known as Informed Delivery to be notified when your check is to arrive.

See if you can use Informed Delivery

When the Postal Service runs mail through its automated mail sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail. The Informed Delivery program uses this digitally captured information to notify you when each piece of mail is on the way.

The service is available to many residential and personal PO box addresses but not businesses. It also won't work for some multiunit buildings where the postal service hasn't yet identified each unit.

Here's how to check whether it's available in your area.

1. Head to the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page and tap the Sign Up for Free button.

2. Enter your mailing address, and tap Continue.

If the service is available, you can continue to set up an account.

Set up the Informed Delivery service

If you're eligible, here's how to set up your account.

1. On the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page, if you haven't yet, tap Sign Up for Free.

2. After you enter your mailing address and confirm it's in the service, accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

3. On the next page, choose your username, password and security questions; enter your contact information; and then tap Continue.

4. On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want the postal service to mail a code to you. If neither method works for you, may also be given the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

How to see your what's coming in the mail

The IRS said it can take three business days to activate your account after you set it up. Once it's live, you will receive an email each morning Monday through Saturday, notifying you of mail scheduled to be delivered along with a grayscale image of the front of the letter.

You can also use the free Android and iPhone Informed Delivery app to be notified.

