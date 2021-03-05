Third stimulus check update: How much money could you actually get? It may now change

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Senate will spend hours on Friday debating the contents of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and will spend many more casting votes on proposed amendments, including to the third stimulus check. Since having the bill in their hands, Senate Democrats have lowered the income requirements needed to qualify to get a $1,400 payment, leaving out many "high earners" and changing the amount of money others could get. Congress is still working on passing the bill by mid-March, so any changes could happen by that point. But these Senate guidelines can help you estimate how much stimulus money you could get.

The eligibility rules have been adjusted for the new payment, as they were with the previous two checks. Some of the changed factors determining the size of your payment are citizenship, number of dependents, and individual and family income caps. With our calculator, you can get a personalized estimate of the total amount you can expect to receive.

Additionally, you could potentially get a much larger stimulus check this time -- but you could also get less money, or even be disqualified from receiving any money. Here's how a third check arriving during tax time could go. And if you're one of the millions of Americans who didn't receive the first or second stimulus check, here's how to claim it on your 2020 tax return. This story is updated often.

The Senate is working on the relief bill this week, looking to approve its version of the legislation by the weekend. Senate Democrats have already proposed changing upper income limits for individual taxpayers and families that could result in some who the Senate defines as higher earners no longer qualifying for a payment. The changes would make the third check look different from the first two checks by lowering the reducing that upper cap, above which you'd no longer receive any money. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator.)

The bill isn't complete yet, so the Senate could change again how the legislation targets the stimulus money. Our calculator tool will give you an idea of the amount you can expect based on the current Senate changes. The stimulus calculator won't store or use your data. Since our calculations are based on the most recent House proposal, it could change again before becoming law.

Here's who would get the full amount, based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI, and when you would completely phase out of receiving a payment, using the new Senate guidelines. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment would get smaller.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

How the latest eligibility rules could affect the stimulus check calculations

New with the economic-relief proposal, all dependents would qualify for a $1,400 payment. Also new: The upper income limit is a hard cap. Above the income ceiling, you no longer qualify for any stimulus money, including for your dependents. With the first two checks, you could hit the cap and still receive money for a dependent.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age would make approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project. Biden's proposal also looks to include families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Read more: Stimulus money and tax breaks for kids and older adults: Not just a $1,400 check

How much money could you actually receive with the third payment?



To give you an idea of how much you might expect to receive in a third payment using the income guidelines Congress is considering, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of households and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes your payment, based on the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 79,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $90,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $115,000 and 1 dependent - $1,867 $4,200 AGI of $120,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $130,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $115,000 and 2 dependents - $2,800 $5,600 AGI of $155,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $2,800 AGI of $160,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0



For more information on stimulus checks, here's how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, what to do if you're missing any stimulus money and here are the important things to know about stimulus checks and your taxes.