Is your stimulus check based on your adjusted gross income? How it works and what to know

For many people, tax season is more important than usual this year. Not only should you file your 2020 return as soon as possible to claim any missing stimulus money from the first or second round of payments (even if you don't usually file taxes), but filing early and setting up direct deposit with the IRS could also speed up how fast you get a third stimulus check. Congress is on track to approve a third check right now, and one could get sent out as soon as the end of this month (here's what it would mean for you if a third check arrives during tax season, and what else you could do to try to speed up the delivery of your $1,400 payment).

The key to understanding your tax filings and your past and future stimulus check totals (calculate here) is your adjusted gross income, or AGI. Here, we'll help you figure out what your AGI is, how to find it and how it helps determine how much you might owe or be owed in taxes. Your AGI also plays a role in deciding if you're eligible to receive the child tax credit, and the other tax breaks for parents and older adults that the latest stimulus bill includes. We also break down how your AGI figures into your stimulus payments, including a third check. You may want to keep other details in mind, too, such as what happens if you receive SSI or SSDI, or if you're over age 65 or retired.

CNET also has guides for what happens to your stimulus payment if you have dependents, if you're a young adult or if you pay or receive child support. If your first or second check has not arrived, you will likely have to claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your taxes this year, or, in certain cases, contact the IRS to track down your missing money.

What is my AGI? Does it determine my stimulus check amount?

Your AGI, or adjusted gross income, is the amount calculated from your total income the IRS uses to determine how much the government can tax you. Your gross income is the sum of all the money you earn in a year, including wages, dividends, alimony, capital gains, interest income, royalties, rental income and retirement distributions.

After you subtract allowable deductions from your gross income (such as student loan interest, alimony payments or retirement contributions), the result is your AGI, or taxable income, which is used to calculate your income tax. Your AGI is reported on IRS tax form 1040, which you can find on line 11 on this year's form.

Since it's a rough estimate of how much money you're bringing in after deductions from all your streams of income, the IRS used your AGI to calculate how much of the first stimulus check of up to $1,200 you could get, as well as how much of the second stimulus check of up to $600 you could get.

The $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan includes a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person that is expected to start arriving later this month, so knowing the IRS' calculation formula can help there as well. Due to some new rules and qualification changes, the third payment could bring in more or less money for your family.

How can I use my AGI to find out how much money I could get in a third stimulus check?

A third stimulus check could bring $1,400 per qualified person, but the new bill crucially has different eligibility rules, which help determine how much your family gets. Your AGI, however, will still likely be the determining factor for how much the IRS will owe you, along with your filing status (single versus joint) and how many dependents you have.

We have a calculator to help you determine how much money you could get in a third stimulus check. (You can also use our calculators for the first and second stimulus checks as well, if you're going to claim missing money on your tax return this year.) For the third round of payments, assuming you meet all the qualifications, single taxpayers with an AGI under $75,000 will be eligible to receive the full amount of $1,400 per person and dependent.

As your AGI goes up, the amount you can get decreases. And because the third check will be more targeted than the first two rounds, single taxpayers with an AGI over $80,000 will not be eligible for any stimulus money this time around, down from a $99,000 cutoff for the first check, and $87,000 for the second check.

My AGI changed on my 2020 taxes. How might that impact my third stimulus check?

Since your AGI is calculated from all your sources of income for the year, it can fluctuate based on a wide range of factors, including if you got a raise or lost a job; if you sold a house, got a bonus or received an inheritance; or if you lost or gained money in the stock market.

Your income eligibility for a third stimulus check will be based on either your 2019 or 2020 taxes -- whichever the IRS has on file more recently. The IRS used the most recently filed tax return to distribute the first stimulus check (either 2018 or 2019), so there's a precedent there.

There may be several implications to this. For example, if you earned more in 2020 than in 2019, but the IRS uses your 2019 return (and gives you more stimulus money than you might be eligible for), you won't have to return that money. (Find out more about how tax season could impact a third check here, and potential stimulus check tax pitfalls to avoid.)

How does my AGI impact my dependents?



If your AGI makes you eligible for a stimulus check and you claim dependents on your taxes, your first stimulus check should have included up to $500, and your second stimulus check up to $600, per qualified dependent, since they were unable to claim a stimulus check for themselves. There was no cap on the number of dependents you could claim under 17 years old.

The third stimulus check changes the rules: It expands the definition of a dependent for stimulus checks to include those over age 16, as well as older adult relatives. The proposal also allocates up to $1,400 per dependent, added on to the household's total. Finally, if you hit the maximum AGI to qualify for a new stimulus check, it means you won't receive any money. In previous checks, having children meant you could potentially receive a partial payment. Here's everything to know about dependents and stimulus checks.

How can I find my AGI on my 2020 tax return?

When you file your 2020 tax return, you'll enter your AGI on line 11 on Form 1040 and 1040-SR.

How can I find my AGI on my 2019 tax return?

If you filed your 2019 federal tax return, pull out your printed records or PDF. If you used tax-filing software like TurboTax or H&R Block, you should be able to log in to those accounts to find a copy of your return.

You'll find your AGI on line 8b of the 2019 1040 federal tax form.

How can I find my AGI if I did not file taxes in 2019?

If you didn't file federal taxes in 2019, you can find your AGI on your 2018 federal tax return. On the 2018 1040 federal tax form, it's on line 7. It's on line 11 on the 2020 form.

What if I can't find my past federal tax returns?

If you just can't find your tax return, you can find your AGI in two ways:

Method 1: Go to the IRS' Get Transcript portal and choose Get Transcript Online. You'll need your Social Security number, date of birth, filing status and mailing address from your latest tax return. You'll also need access to your email; your personal account number from a credit card, mortgage, home equity loan, home equity line of credit or car loan; and a mobile phone with your name on the account. Once your identity is verified, select the Tax Return Transcript and use only the Adjusted Gross Income line entry. You'll be able to view or print your information here.

Method 2: If you don't have internet access or the necessary identity verification documents, you can use the Get Transcript portal and choose Get Transcript by Mail, or call 1-800-908-9946 to request a Tax Return Transcript. It takes about five to 10 days to be delivered to you.

For more information, find out the most important stimulus check facts to know now and when a third stimulus check could arrive.

