Taxes 2024 Cheat Sheet: Your Guide to Filing Your Tax Return
Find the answers you need to any questions you have about getting your taxes filed this year.
Tax season hasn't kicked off yet, but you can still begin gathering all the paperwork you'll need to prepare your return. The IRS hasn't announced a start date for filing your taxes, but it usually falls in late January.
You likely already know that completing your taxes isn't easy, especially when you aren't a tax professional or up to date with the latest tax laws. The rules vary from year to year and from person to person, depending on your filing status, age, income and other factors.
As you navigate the 2024 tax season, let our cheat sheet be your guide. The resources below provide expert advice on tricky tax topics and can help you start your return.
So don't fret -- we did the heavy lifting so you can file with confidence, get the biggest tax refund possible and get back to enjoying your life.
How to get started with your taxes
As with most tasks, the hardest part of doing your taxes is starting. You've got to gather all your necessary forms (and track down any that are missing), pick a service or software to use, and then spend hours completing your return.
No wonder almost a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file, according to a survey from financial services company IPX1031. But there are good reasons to file as early as possible.
Here's some info to help you jumpstart your tax return:
Form, forms and more tax forms
There are a lot of tax documents: There's the W-2 your company sends you, assorted 1099 forms for other income, a 1098 form for mortgage interest and many others.
In all, the IRS provides 2,854 different tax forms on its website. Learn about the ones you need in 2024, and what to do if you are missing any.
Review your tax credits and tax deductions
Once you've started your return for tax year 2023, make sure you get every penny owed to you. One way to maximize your tax refund is to check all of the potential tax credits and deductions that could lower your tax bill.
Learn the basics of itemizing deductions (or taking the standard deduction), and review all the ways that you can pay less or get a bigger refund.
All about tax refunds
After you've finished your 2023 tax return and sent it to the IRS, the waiting begins. Fortunately, the IRS makes it easy to track your return and refund.
Learn more about how to track your tax refund if it's directly deposited or mailed as a paper check, as well as other tips for getting your money quickly and securely.
Answers to specific tax questions in 2024
Everyone's financial situation is unique, but there are a number of common quandaries that flummox even the most diligent taxpayers.
Here are a few of the more common tax questions for 2024:
How to get help on your taxes
If you can't find the tax answers you need on your own, don't despair. There are free resources that can help get your tax return finished and filed.
Good luck on filing your return. Be sure to check back as we update this list often with more tax explainers and tips for 2024.