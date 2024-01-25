Save Up to 20% When You File Your 2023 Taxes With TurboTax

When it comes to filing taxes, it's important to get it right. But with tax laws constantly in flux, you'll probably want to invest in a service that can help you through the process. TurboxTax by Intuit earned the top spot on our roundup of the best tax software on the market thanks to its user-friendly interface and convenient question-and-answer model. If you're looking to file early, there's a deal you won't want to pass up. Right now you can save up to 20% on TurboTax 2023, making it more affordable to file with confidence and maximize your returns. This offer is only available for a limited time, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss these savings.

While TurboTax does have a free option for filing simple tax returns, you'll need to opt for the paid version if things are a little more complicated. That's where the costs can add up -- and where this deal can come in handy. Right now you'll save an additional 20% on the paid software when you file. For example, self-filing with TurboTax 2023 often costs as much as $129 to file, but right now the maximum to file is just $71.20. This discount applies to TurboTax federal products only, which means no state products are included in the deal. If you choose to also file state taxes at the same time, you'll incur an extra charge. Also note that TurboTax Verified Pros are excluded from this offer and prices are determined at the time of print or e-file, so be sure to verify the price at that time, as we don't expect this offer to last long.

