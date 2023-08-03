Sales Tax Holidays Can Help Back-to-School Shoppers Save Money

As students and families prepare to go back to school, a large number of Americans are feeling financial stress. A new CNET back-to-school shopping survey found that 86% of respondents are planning some cost-saving measures, while nearly half will need to use financing -- credit cards or buy now pay later apps -- to cover the cost of school purchases.

To provide a little relief to financially stressed shoppers, many US states hold yearly "sales tax holidays," when certain back-to-school shopping items are exempt from state sales tax. Most of these sales tax holidays run for one weekend near the end of summer vacation.

There are 17 states holding sales tax holidays this summer -- each state has its own rules for back-to-school sales tax exemptions, so be sure to read the specifics for your state. In addition, five states offer tax-free shopping all year round. Read on to find out if your state is participating this year and to learn which items will be tax free.

States holding back-to-school sales tax holidays in 2023 State State sales tax Tax-free dates Alabama 4% July 21-23 Arkansas 6.50% Aug. 5-6 Connecticut 6.35% Aug. 20-26 Florida 6% July 24 - Aug. 6 Iowa 6% Aug. 4-5 Maryland 6% Aug. 13-19 Massachusetts 6.25% Aug. 12-13 Mississippi 7% July 28-29 Missouri 4.23% Aug. 4-6 New Jersey 6.63% Aug. 26 - Sept. 4 New Mexico 5% Aug. 4-6 Ohio 5.75% Aug. 4-6 Oklahoma 4.50% Aug. 4-6 South Carolina 6% Aug. 4-6 Tennessee 7% July 28-30 Texas 6.25% Aug. 11-13 West Virginia 6% Aug. 4-7

State sales tax holidays in August



The first weekend in August is a popular time for sales tax holidays, with nine states offering exemptions during that time. Fourteen states total host sales tax holidays that run in August.

Florida Dates: July 24 - Aug. 6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing, accessories and shoes less than $100.

School supplies less than $50 per item.

Learning aids less than $30 per item.

Personal computers and computer accessories under $1,500.

View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Iowa Dates: Aug. 4-5, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding accessories and sporting equipment.

View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

Missouri Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $50 or less per item.

Computer software: $350 or less per item.

Personal computers and peripherals: $1,500 or less per item.

Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

New Mexico Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

Computers: $1,000 or less per item.

Computer peripherals like monitors or keyboards: $500 or less per item.

School supplies: $30 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue website.

Ohio Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing: $75 or less per item.

School supplies and books: $20 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

Oklahoma Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms.

View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.

South Carolina Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes, including school or athletic uniforms.

School supplies, art supplies and musical instruments.

Bedding, pillows and blankets.

Computers, headphones and flash drives.

View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website.

West Virginia Dates: Aug. 4-7, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing: $125 or less per item.

Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item.

School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item.

Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item.

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website.

Arkansas Dates: Aug. 5-6, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School accessories: $50 or less per item.

Computers and selected school supplies.

View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website.

Texas Dates: Aug. 11-13, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $100 or less per item.

Backpacks: $100 or less.

View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website.

Massachusetts Dates: Aug. 12-13, 2023 Tax-free items All retail items purchased for personal use for $2,500 or less.

Excluded items include meals, cars, boats, trucks, gasoline, cigarettes, marijuana and alcohol.

View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website.

Maryland Dates: Aug. 13-19, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40.

View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website.

Connecticut Dates: Aug. 20-26, 2023* Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms.

View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website. *Connecticut hasn't yet announced the dates for its 2023 sales tax holiday, but we expect these dates based on previous years.

New Jersey Dates: Aug. 26 - Sept. 4, 2023 Tax-free items School supplies, art supplies and instructional materials.

Computers costing less than $3,000.

Sports and recreational equipment.

View the full list of items on the New Jersey Division of Taxation website.

States with sales tax holidays that have passed

Alabama Dates: July 21-23, 2023 Tax-free items: Most clothing under $100, including pants, shirts, shoes, coats and school uniforms, as well as diapers.

Computers under $750.

School supplies costing less than $50 per item.

Books under $30.

For the full list of items, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Mississippi Dates: July 28-29, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $100 or less per item.

Accessories like jewelry, wallets and watches aren't exempt.

View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.

Tennessee Dates: July 28-30, 2023 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear.

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item.

Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item.

Accessories like jewelry or handbags and sporting equipment aren't exempt.

View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.

States that don't charge any sales tax ever

There are five US states that don't have a statewide sales tax. You can use the acronym NOMAD to remember them.

New Hampshire

Oregon

Montana

Alaska

Delaware

State sales tax holiday FAQ

What is a sales tax holiday? A sales tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when certain eligible items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.

Do tax-free weekends include online sales? Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items. The time zone of the seller will usually define whether the sale is within the sales tax exemption period.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit? Rules for sales tax holidays will vary by state, but in most states the exemption is all or nothing. If your item costs more than the limit for the sales tax exemption, you'll pay tax on the entire amount (not just the amount over the limit). One notable exception is In Maryland -- the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax free, regardless of its total price. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you'd be taxed only for $20. We recommend reviewing your state's full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Can you save money by shopping during a tax holiday? You can save money by avoiding sales tax during a tax holiday, particularly in states with higher state sales tax rates, like Tennessee (7%), Mississippi (7%) and Arkansas (6.5%), or in states with high limitations, like Massachusetts (purchases up to $2,500). If you spent $2,000 on a computer in Massachusetts during the sales tax exemption, that would save you $125 in sales tax. Cities and counties may or may not exempt local sales taxes during these state tax holidays. In states with potentially high local taxes, like Alabama, you'll want to check with your city or county about local sales tax exemptions. Despite the potential savings during sales tax holidays, you'll want to make sure you stick to a budget to avoid overspending and do your research on back-to-school deals. During sales, some stores may offer lower prices on clothing, supplies and computers than you might receive by paying full price during a tax holiday.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate? Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. Alabama, Florida and Missouri don't.







