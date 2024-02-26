Grow Your Tax Refund With One of These Expert-Approved Savings Accounts

Tax refund checks are starting to roll in. You may be tempted to spend this extra money as soon as it hits your account. Now may be a good time to get a headstart on a financial goal that you have, such as building an emergency fund or saving for a down payment on a home.

If you're still trying to plan and prioritize your money and goals, that's OK. Now's a great time to earn interest on your tax refund. I spoke with our CNET Money Expert Review Board member and personal finance expert, Jannese Torres, to find out what to keep in mind for your financial goals and where you should be stashing your money if you don't have plans for it yet. Here's what she recommends:

A high-yield savings account is your best bet

Keeping your tax refund in a checking or traditional savings account means your money won't keep up with the pace of inflation. Other free options can earn you interest over time.

If you don't have plans for your tax refund, Torres first recommends putting it in a high-yield savings account.

"These accounts offer competitive interest rates and are FDIC-insured," said Torres.

Savings account interest rates are high right now (around 4%), and are expected to hold steady until the Federal Reserve decides to cut interest rates later this year.

If you don't already have a high-yield savings account, Torres recommends considering banks that offer cash-back rewards or welcome bonuses upon opening an account. SoFi, for example, is offering a $300 welcome bonus when you receive $5,000 or more via direct deposit within the first 25 days. If your refund is being sent by the IRS via direct deposit, it could help you qualify for the bonus. Just make sure the savings account and bank you choose works best for your needs.

Torres recommends weighing other features like account fees, minimum balance requirements and deposit limitations.

Don't need your money right away? Park it in a CD

"If you're OK with locking up your money for a specific time to get a higher interest rate, CDs are also another good option," said Torres.

A certificate of deposit offers a fixed interest rate on your money in exchange for holding your funds for a set period. With interest rates expected to drop later this year, this can be a great way to earn a guaranteed return on your money. You'll need to make sure you won't need that cash sooner: if you withdraw the money before the term ends, you'll pay an early withdrawal fee.

Consider other savings options

Cash management accounts are another option, said Torres. This type of account is a blend between a checking and savings account and is offered by most brokerage firms. Unlike traditional checking accounts, CMAs pay interest and often have no or minimal fees. CMAs usually require a high minimum balance. Although they're technically nonbank accounts, they're often backed by federal insurance offered through third-party banking partners.

If you want the ability to spend directly from an account, you could also consider opening a money market account. MMAs come with high interest rates -- sometimes higher than savings accounts -- and usually have debit card access and check-writing privileges. You're generally limited in the number of transactions or transfers you can make from a money market account.

Help pad your retirement fund

If you're focused on retirement, Torres recommends putting the money in a Roth IRA, a type of tax-advantaged retirement account you can open through a brokerage or investing firm.

"Roth investments grow tax-free, so you can turn your tax refund into tax-free income in retirement," said Torres. The maximum contribution for this year is $7,000 if you're under the age of 50, and $8,000 over 50. But keep in mind that there are filing status and income limits.

Saving money is great, but it's OK to spend your refund

Even if you're focused on hitting your financial goals, it's OK to spend some of your tax return on a purchase you've been wanting or an experience for your family.

"It's all about finding a happy medium," said Torres. "A good rule of thumb is to allocate a percentage of the refund towards savings and use the rest for discretionary spending."

You may use the refund to invest in yourself, such as education, starting a business or making an investment. Just make sure the amount you spend doesn't get you into debt or push back your other financial goals.