Everything you need to know about tax-free holidays in 2021

MaxRiesgo/Getty

It may feel like summer's just getting started, but many stores are already offering back to school deals and you may find particularly compelling discounts during your state's tax-free weekend -- if it has one.

Also known as tax holidays, these weekend or week-long special events exclude sales tax from certain categories -- often back-to-school related items such as accessories, computers, clothing and athletic gear. This year, 17 states are participating, including West Virginia, which is hosting a tax holiday weekend for the first time.

The best news? You don't have to be a resident of the state to enjoy tax-free savings. Check out the map below to find out if your state participates in a tax-free event, when its happening and if a state nearby might offer tax-free savings.

Tax-free weekend dates and deals by state

Alabama Dates: July 16 to 17, 2021 -- although this year's event has ended, if you missed out, you can check out nearby tax-free weekends in Mississippi on July 30 and July 31 or in Tennessee from July 30 to Aug. 1. Tax-free items School supplies: $50 or less per item

Books: $30 or less per item

Computers: $750 or less per item

Clothing: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Alabama Department of Revenue website

Arkansas Dates: Aug. 7 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School accessories: $50 or less per item

Computers and selected school supplies

View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website

Connecticut Dates: Aug. 15 to 21, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website

Florida Dates: July 31 to Aug. 9, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $60 or less per item

Select accessories: $60 or less per item

School supplies: $15 or less per item

Computers: Tax-free for the first $1,000 spent

View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website

Iowa Dates: Aug. 6 to 7, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear, backpacks and handbags

View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website

Maryland Dates: Aug. 8 to 14, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40 spent

View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website

Massachusetts Dates: Aug. 14 to 15, 2021 Tax-free items Retail items purchased for personal use (business purchases excluded): $2,500 or less, excluding meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, gas, electricity, tobacco, marijuana or marijuana products, alcoholic beverages and so on

View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website

Mississippi Dates: July 30 to 31, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website

Missouri Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less per item

Computer software: $350 or less per item

Personal computers: $1,500 or less per item

Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website

New Mexico Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Computers: $1,000 or less per item

Computer software: $500 or less per item

School supplies: $30 or less per item

View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue website

Ohio Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing: $75 or less per item

School supplies and books: $20 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website

Oklahoma Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website

South Carolina Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes

Select accessories

School supplies

Computers

View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website

Tennessee Dates: July 30 - Aug. 1, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item

Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website

Texas Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website

Virginia Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $20 or less per item

Energy Star, WaterSense and hurricane preparedness items (with qualifying limits)

View the full list of items on the Virginia Department of Taxation website

West Virginia Dates: July 30 to Aug. 2, 2021 Tax-free items Clothing: $125 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less per item

School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item

Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website

States that are always sales tax-free

Alaska

Delaware

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

What is a tax holiday? A tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.

Do tax-free weekends include online sales? Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax-free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit? This varies by state. In Maryland for example, the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax-free. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you would only be taxed for $20. However, in a state like Massachusetts, if you go over the price limit -- $2,500 for all qualifying purchases -- the entire item is subject to sales tax. We recommend reviewing your starters full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate? Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. Alabama, Florida and Missouri do not.

Can you save money by shopping during a tax holiday? You can save money by avoiding sales tax during a tax holiday, particularly in states with high sales tax rates like Tennessee (9.55%), Arkansas (9.51%) and Alabama (9.22%). That said, you'll want to make sure you stick to a budget to avoid overspending and do your research on back-to-school deals. Some stores may offer lower prices on clothing, supplies and computers than you might receive by paying full price during a tax holiday.



