Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Disney sued by Scarlett Johansson Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds
Featured Credit Cards Banking Investing Mortgages Loans Insurance Taxes Your Money

Everything you need to know about tax-free holidays in 2021

Tax holidays offer a break from sales tax and can be a great way to snag back-to-school savings this year.

tax-free weekends
MaxRiesgo/Getty

It may feel like summer's just getting started, but many stores are already offering back to school deals and you may find particularly compelling discounts during your state's tax-free weekend -- if it has one. 

Also known as tax holidays, these weekend or week-long special events exclude sales tax from certain categories -- often back-to-school related items such as accessories, computers, clothing and athletic gear. This year, 17 states are participating, including West Virginia, which is hosting a tax holiday weekend for the first time.

The best news? You don't have to be a resident of the state to enjoy tax-free savings. Check out the map below to find out if your state participates in a tax-free event, when its happening and if a state nearby might offer tax-free savings.

Tax-free weekend dates and deals by state

Alabama

Dates: July 16 to 17, 2021 -- although this year's event has ended, if you missed out, you can check out nearby tax-free weekends in Mississippi on July 30 and July 31 or in Tennessee from July 30 to Aug. 1.

Tax-free items

  • School supplies: $50 or less per item
  • Books: $30 or less per item
  • Computers: $750 or less per item
  • Clothing: $100 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Alabama Department of Revenue website

Arkansas

Dates: Aug. 7 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • School accessories: $50 or less per item
  • Computers and selected school supplies
  • View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 15 to 21, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms
  • View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website

Florida

Dates: July 31 to Aug. 9, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $60 or less per item
  • Select accessories: $60 or less per item
  • School supplies: $15 or less per item
  • Computers: Tax-free for the first $1,000 spent
  • View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website

Iowa

Dates: Aug. 6 to 7, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear, backpacks and handbags
  • View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website

Maryland

Dates: Aug. 8 to 14, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40 spent
  • View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website

Massachusetts

Dates: Aug. 14 to 15, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Retail items purchased for personal use (business purchases excluded): $2,500 or less, excluding meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, gas, electricity, tobacco, marijuana or marijuana products, alcoholic beverages and so on
  • View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website

Mississippi

Dates: July 30 to 31, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • School supplies: $100 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website

Missouri

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing: $100 or less per item
  • School supplies: $50 or less per item
  • Computer software: $350 or less per item
  • Personal computers: $1,500 or less per item
  • Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website

New Mexico

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • Computers: $1,000 or less per item
  • Computer software: $500 or less per item
  • School supplies: $30 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue website

Ohio

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing: $75 or less per item
  • School supplies and books: $20 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website

Oklahoma

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms
  • View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website

South Carolina

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes 
  • Select accessories
  • School supplies
  • Computers
  • View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website

Tennessee

Dates: July 30 - Aug. 1, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear
  • School and art supplies: $100 or less per item
  • Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website

Texas

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • School supplies: $100 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website

Virginia

Dates: Aug. 6 to 8, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
  • School supplies: $20 or less per item
  • Energy Star, WaterSense and hurricane preparedness items (with qualifying limits)
  • View the full list of items on the Virginia Department of Taxation website

West Virginia

Dates: July 30 to Aug. 2, 2021

Tax-free items

  • Clothing: $125 or less per item
  • School supplies: $50 or less per item
  • School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item
  • Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item
  • Sports equipment: $150 or less per item
  • View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website

States that are always sales tax-free

  • Alaska
  • Delaware
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon

What is a tax holiday?

A tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping. 

Do tax-free weekends include online sales?

Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax-free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit?

This varies by state. In Maryland for example, the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax-free. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you would only be taxed for $20. However, in a state like Massachusetts, if you go over the price limit -- $2,500 for all qualifying purchases -- the entire item is subject to sales tax. We recommend reviewing your starters full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate?

Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. AlabamaFlorida and Missouri do not.

Can you save money by shopping during a tax holiday?

You can save money by avoiding sales tax during a tax holiday, particularly in states with high sales tax rates like Tennessee (9.55%), Arkansas (9.51%) and Alabama (9.22%). That said, you'll want to make sure you stick to a budget to avoid overspending and do your research on back-to-school deals. Some stores may offer lower prices on clothing, supplies and computers than you might receive by paying full price during a tax holiday.