Do You Still Need to File Your Taxes if the Government Shuts Down This Week?

This Friday, March 1, is the first of two deadlines Congress has to meet to approve a spending plan before funding runs out and the government begins to shutter services.The second deadline is a week later on March 8, when funding for the majority of government agencies -- including the IRS -- will run out. If that happens during the middle of tax season, what does that mean for you?

While those who have already submitted their tax returns may be concerned about getting their tax refunds during a shutdown, those who haven't filed yet might be wondering if they need to send in their return.

Below, we'll explain whether you still need to file your tax return if the government shuts down. For more, here's how to track your tax refund once your taxes are filed and six tax mistakes you don't want to make.

Do you still need to file your taxes during a government shutdown?

While we've seen multiple government shutdowns over the years, there's never been one that started in the middle of tax season. A shutdown may be confusing for taxpayers who haven't filed their taxes yet and are wondering if they'll need to if the majority of IRS employees will be furloughed.

The answer is yes. The IRS has funding through a shutdown for essential services, including tax return processing. What that means is, the filing deadline won't move because of a shutdown, and you're still required to pay your taxes on time.

If your return has any potential issues that need to be resolved, however, that could delay processing as the IRS will not have funding for return audits and examinations.

When you do file, the IRS recommends filing electronically and setting up direct deposit to get your refund back as quickly as possible. During a shutdown, sending in a paper copy of your tax return could mean additional long wait times to get your refund back.

Likelihood of a government shutdown

At this point, it's still up in the air whether Congress will be able to pass the collection of $1.66 trillion spending bills before funding runs out. If lawmakers can't come to an agreement on either long-term or short-term funding by the end of Friday, a partial shutdown would happen.

