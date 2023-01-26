Didn't Get Your State Stimulus Payment? Here's How to Check on It

In 2022, many states issued tax refunds and stimulus checks to help residents cope with ongoing inflation. Most have finished mailing funds to taxpayers, but a few are still plugging away at it.



California finished issuing the state's "middle-class tax refunds" this month. New Jersey won't even start issuing payments from the state's $2 billion property tax relief program until the spring.



But what if your state sent out relief payments and you didn't get one? It's possible you still need to file your taxes from last year or your state's tax agency doesn't have your correct address or banking information.

Below. find out if your state sent out a tax rebate, see if you qualified and learn how to inquire about any missing rebates.



California

Millions of Californians received inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. The state said 95% of the payments went out by the end of 2022, and the remainder were supposed to be received by Jan. 15, 2023.

How much California residents received is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.



Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year -- and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.

Individual filers who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 were ineligible for the payments.



To check on stimulus payments and tax rebates visit the State of California Franchise Tax Board website.

Colorado

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 should have gotten a physical check for $750 by Sept. 30, thanks to the 1992 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment. (Joint filers received $1,500.)



Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in May to get Colorado Cash Back refunds to taxpayers sooner, with more than half already cashed by late August. Filers who received an extension and filed by the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023.



To check on your Colorado Cash Back rebate visit the Colorado Department of Taxation website or call 303-951-4996.

Delaware

After Gov. John Carney approved the Delaware Relief Rebate Program in April, a $300 stimulus check was cut for all residents who filed their 2020 tax returns.

Even if you filed jointly, each person should have received a payment, which started going out in May 2022.



If you have questions about the status of your rebate, visit the Delaware Department of Finance website.

Florida

As part of the Hope Florida program to help offset the costs of rising inflation, nearly 60,000 Florida families received one-time payments of $450 per child last year.



According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, checks should have arrived in time for Florida's "back to school" sales tax holiday, which ran from July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022.

To qualify, families must have received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (also known as welfare), have been a foster parent or caregiver,or have participated in the Guardianship Assistance Program.



The benefit was automatically mailed to eligible recipients but if you have questions or think you qualified, you can check with the Florida Department of Children and Families or call 850-300-HOPE.

Georgia

In March 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill authorizing rebates to taxpayers who filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers received $250 in May 2022, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Partial-year residents, those who pay little or no income taxes, or individuals who owe taxes, child support or other payments may have received a smaller rebate.

Most residents who filed their 2021 state return by April 18, 2022, should have received their payment by early August.



If you're still waiting, visit the Department of Revenue website. You can also check the status of your state income tax refund here.

Hawaii

In June 2022, then-Gov. David Ige signed Act 115, which provided a one-time refund to qualifying Hawaii residents. Taxpayers who earned under $100,000 in 2021 -- or $200,000 if they filed jointly -- should have received a one-time $300 tax rebate in 2022. Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 qualified for a $100 payout.

Dependents were also eligible for the rebate, so a qualifying family of four could have received up to $1,200.

Direct deposits began being issued in late August, but physical checks didn't go out until the week of Oct. 17, according to the state Department of Taxation.



Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state tax returns between July 31 and Dec. 31, 2022, should have received a direct deposit up to 10 weeks after their return was accepted by the tax department, or 12 weeks if they requested a physical check.



For more information about Act 115 refunds, visit the Hawaii Department of Taxation website or call 808-587-4242.

Idaho

In February 2022, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever was greater.

Checks started going out in March 2022 and Idaho residents can review the status of their rebates online.

Illinois

Illinois' $1.83 billion relief package includes income and property tax rebates that went out through November.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 should have received a $50 income tax rebate while couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 received $100. Filers could also earn $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.



In all, a family of four could have earned as much as $300.



Illinois residents who paid state property taxes in 2021 and meet certain salary requirements are also eligible for a separate rebate of up to $300.

Checks started going out the week of Sept. 12, 2022.



More information is available on the Illinois Department of Revenue website and check you can check the status of your payment at MyTax Illinois' Where's My Refund page.

Indiana

Hoosiers were eligible for $125 rebates in 2022, regardless of income, thanks to the state's automatic taxpayer refund law,



Direct deposit payments started going out in May with printed checks sent to the 1.7 million taxpayers who didn't provide banking information in July.



Dispersal was held up until mid-August, Gov. Eric Holcomb told Fox 59, "because the paper supply required was delayed."

During that wait, the Indiana Legislature tacked on another $200 to each check.



The combined payments -- $325 for individuals, or $650 for married couples filing jointly -- should have been combined into one paper check. It took the state until early October to print all 1.7 million paper checks.

Indiana residents who didn't receive a rebate should contact the state's Department of Revenue.

Maine

Maine taxpayers who filed their 2021 state tax returns and have an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 were eligible for an $850 direct relief payment in 2022. Couples filing jointly should have received a single payment of $1,700.

Checks were sent out starting in July, WMTW reported, but you can check on the status of your refund via Maine's government portal.

Massachusetts

Under a 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F, state tax revenue in Massachusetts is tied to fluctuations in wages and salaries, with any excess returned to taxpayers. Last year marked only the second time since the law was enacted that the refund was triggered.

The first checks and direct deposits from the $3 billion surplus went out in November 2022 and more were issued in mid-December, the administration said. The refund was equal to approximately 14% of an individual's 2021 state income tax liability.

If you filed your 2021 state tax return after Oct. 17, 2022, you can expect to receive your refunds approximately one month after your file date.

A website has been launched to answer questions and help residents get an estimate of their refund. A call center is also available at 877-677-9727.



Massachusetts already sent $500 stimulus checks to low-income workers in the spring of 2022.

Minnesota

Certain Minnesota frontline workers were eligible to receive a one-time payment of $750 in 2022, including emergency responders, health workers, court officials and others.

Almost 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for a frontline bonus check by the July 22, 2022, deadline, according to the Duluth News Tribune, and more than 667,000 were approved.



Applicants should have been notified in mid-August, with payments sent out Oct. 5, 2022. If you think you're still owed funds, check the Minnesota Department of Revenue's Where's My Refund page.

New Jersey

Some 2 million New Jersey households are getting property tax rebates, thanks to the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program, a $2 billion property tax relief package.

Homeowners making up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 rebates on their property taxes, while those who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive $1,000. (Renters who earn up to $150,000 will receive $450 checks.)



The rebates, issued via check and direct deposit, will be coming later than many other states' payouts: The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2023, but New Jersey state treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino only said payments would go out "no later than May 2023," Patch.com reported.



If you have questions, check the ANCHOR FAQ on the Division of Taxation website. You can also call 888-238-1233.

New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment issued a rebate to all taxpayers -- $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households and surviving spouses.



The payments were broken into two parts: The first checks went out in June, and the second in August.

The state also issued $250 rebates in July to taxpayers who filed individually and earned less than $75,000. (Married couples filing jointly with incomes under $150,000 received $500).



More information on the household relief payments is available here. If you didn't receive a payment or a notice of final determination, contact the New Mexico Human Services Department at 1-800-283-4465.

New York

In June 2022, about 3 million New York state homeowners received property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. Those who qualified should have automatically been sent a check, but more details are available on the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.

In addition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation granting hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-class city homeowners a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150.



Owners of one, two, or three-family residences who had incomes of $250,000 or less in 2020 qualify, provided the property is their primary residence.

Homeowners who received a School Tax Relief (STAR) credit or exemption for fiscal year 2023 were sent checks starting in late August 2022.



Owners who didn't receive a STAR exemption but believed they were eligible had until November to file a claim, with rebate checks going out before the end of the year.



For more on the STAR program, click here.

Pennsylvania

In July 2022, more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities started receiving their part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

The maximum standard rebate was $650, according to the Department of Revenue, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners could have boosted that amount to $975.

If you believe you qualified but didn't receive a rebate, you can check your status with the Where's My Rebate? tool.

Rhode Island

Thanks to a budget surplus, Rhode Island taxpayers with families received a one-time Child Tax Rebate of $250 per child (up to $750 for three dependent children).

To earn the refund, individual filers must have earned $100,000 or less and joint filers must have had a combined income of less than $200,000.

Checks started going out in October 2022, according to Rhode Island's Division of Taxation. Residents who received an extension to file their 2021 state tax returns by October 2022 should have started receiving their rebates in December.



You can check your Child Tax Rebate status on the Division of Taxation website.

South Carolina

Income tax refund checks of up to $800 started going out to South Carolina taxpayers in November 2022. Any resident who paid taxes should have received a rebate of up to $800. (Married couples who filed jointly will receive only one rebate.)



Those who did not pay income taxes -- around 44% of South Carolinians -- did not receive a check.

If you filed your 2021 income tax return by Oct.17, you should have received your rebate by the end of 2022. If you file after the Oct. 17 extension deadline but before Feb. 15, 2023, you will get your rebate in March 2023.

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to calculate your refund and track your check.

Virginia

Millions of Virginians received one-time tax rebates worth $250, or $500 if they filed jointly.



Checks and direct deposit payments started going out on Sept. 19, 2022. According to Virginia Department of Taxation Commissioner Craig Burns, all taxpayers who filed their returns by Nov. 1 should have received their rebate by the end of 2022.

Physical checks were issued to individuals who did not include banking information in their return, whose direct deposit was declined or whose rebate was offset by outstanding debts.



If you have questions about your rebate, visit the Virginia Department of Taxation website or call 804-367-8031.