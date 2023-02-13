Is Your State Rebate From 2022 Taxable? Here Are the IRS Rules

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

The IRS threw millions of taxpayers for a loop in early February when it advised that anyone who received a state tax rebate or relief payment in 2022 should wait to file their tax returns.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the IRS announced that it's working with states to determine whether "special tax refunds or payments" from last year are taxable. A week later, the agency announced the rules, and the good news is that residents in most states won't have to declare that money as income.

But, as always with the IRS, it's complicated.

Which states sent tax rebates or payments in 2022?

There were no federal stimulus checks in 2022, but about 22 states gave money back to their residents in the form of income tax rebates, property tax rebates, gas rebates, child rebates or direct relief payments for low-income families or frontline health care workers.

If you live in one of these 22 states, you may have received money from your state in 2022:

Alaska, which provides a "Permanent Fund Dividend" to its residents every year, gave out the most money in 2022 -- $3,124 to each eligible adult and child. California issued the most payments -- 31,650,087.

Which taxpayers in which states don't need to pay taxes on rebates and relief payments?

The IRS has decided not to "challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief," which includes checks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says that money will not be taxable for residents who received payments from: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

That decision also applies to a portion of Alaska's payment -- the $662 that came from an energy relief payment. The rest of Alaska's payment will be taxable as federal income.

Which recipients of state rebates from 2022 may need to pay taxes on that money in 2023?

In four of the remaining states -- Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia -- residents will need to pay taxes on their state rebates from 2022 if they meet two conditions -- they itemized deductions in 2022 and received a tax benefit from those deductions.

Because the rebates in those four states were for state taxes paid, if a taxpayer took the standard deduction in 2022 or did not receive a tax benefit from state taxes (i.e. they hit the $10,000 limit), those state tax rebates or relief payments will not be taxable.

The IRS did not mention Minnesota, which provided a bonus payment to frontline healthcare workers in 2022. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, that payment is federally taxable and you should include it on line 8 of Form 1040.

