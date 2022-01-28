Wrong details on your IRS child tax credit letter? Here's what it could be

Angela Lang/CNET

The rest of your child tax credit money is coming your way after you submit your 2021 tax return. But first, you need IRS Letter 6419, which includes important information you'll use to file your taxes. However, if you've already received that document and noticed the information is incorrect, it could be for a number of reasons.

The IRS says it's working on the issue and will provide taxpayers with resources to make sure they have access to the most up-to-date information to file their taxes. The agency is also encouraging people to check their online IRS account starting Jan. 31.

We'll explain why the details on your child tax credit letter could be wrong. For more information, here's the latest on the child tax credit getting extended this year.

The IRS letter could be wrong if you're married and filing jointly

If you're married and filing taxes jointly, you and your spouse will each receive a letter from the IRS. Once you both get the notice, you'll need to combine that information when you file your tax return. If the details on the form still seem off, read on to see what else it could be.

This is similar to married parents filing jointly who opted out of the child tax credit. Both parents needed to unenroll to stop receiving payment altogether. If only one opted out, the other would still receive a partial payment.

If you moved in December, the letter could have incorrect information

Did you move at the end of 2021? If so, that could be why your letter from the IRS has inaccurate figures. The IRS says those who moved in December could be among those with erroneous information because their final child tax credit check may have been returned as undeliverable.

We recommend updating the IRS and USPS with your new address when you move. Doing so could help prevent any money owed to you from being delayed -- for instance, the rest of your child tax credit money, your tax refund and any stimulus money you haven't received.

Changing bank accounts in December may have caused the problem

Did you switch to a new bank account in December? That could've caused your IRS letter details to be wrong. The IRS says people who changed bank accounts in December are among those affected. This is because the direct deposits were likely rejected since the older bank account had been closed.

What to do about an incorrect child tax credit letter

If the details on your child tax credit letter aren't correct, wait for further instructions from the IRS. The agency said it is working to provide people with the updated information they need to file their taxes. You can also check your IRS account on Jan. 31 to see if your information has been updated.

We don't recommend calling the IRS about issues with your notice as call volumes are much higher and you'll likely be waiting a while to speak with someone.

